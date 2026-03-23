What Did and Did Not Matter Against the Dodgers Last Night

Last night the two time defending World Series champions rolled in the Big A and put a beatdown on the Angels. The game went 9 innings but it was really over in the top of the third when the boys in blue went up 10-2. If it was a boxing match the referee would have stopped it at that point.

But it was an exhibition game. Once the regular season kicks off in a few days this game will not be a part of any meaningful records or statistics. That is not an Angels fan trying to dismiss reality. The Dodgers are a great team and they thoroughly trounced the Angels. In fact, it is embracing the reality that is preseason baseball.

When looking at any exhibition game, the key is to figure out which plays were made by players who will be on the field during the regular season and those who will not.

George Klassen and Samy Natera's rough outings do not really matter.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Samy Natera Jr. poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Klassen is a talented young pitcher who is close to being Major League ready. At one point it looked like he could crack the MLB roster but his starts got progressively worse as the Cactus League wore on. This is largely due to the fact rosters get trimmed and his competition level went up.

Last night he got his shot at the world champions on a big stage and they proved that his one start in AAA was not enough. LIke a young fighter who gets schooled in sparring once he moves up a level, Klassen can lick his wounds and learn from this experience. In AAA where he'll start the season.

Samy Natera Jr. had some big moments for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Facing this Dodgers lineup is not too far off from facing Team USA. Natera Jr. looked great in the Classic but got roughed up tonight. He's also going to start the year in the minor leagues and can learn from this experience.

Hats off to the Dodgers for lighting up the scoreboard but 11 of theri 12 runs came against guys who will not be on the Major League roster when the season starts.

The lack of depth matters.

It is not hard to look at these two rosters and see why they are headed in different directions. The Dodgers have depth on their active roster and depth in the upper minor leagues. It takes far more than 9 batters and 5 guys in a rotation to win a division or a title. For the first time in ages the Angels are focusing on adding young talent and hopefully can some day catch up in the depth department.

Jorge Soler's performance matters.

Soler is trying to bounce back from an injury marred 2025 and going deep against an All Star pitcher like Tyler Glasnow is a big statement. Soler has looked really good in camp and has historically produced very well in contract years. If he can be a power bat in the middle of the order, that would be huge.

His second home run of the night came off Tanner Scott who will be in the Dodgers bullpen. Two home runs of legitimate MLB pitchers, especially Glasnow, is really notable.

Brent Suter and Drew Pomeranz's performances matter.

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) delivers in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers won 10-5. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These two will play significant parts in the Angels bullpen. Pomeranz will likely get opportunities to close at times as well.

Suter went 2.1 innings and gave up 1 run on 2 hits. He struck out 4 and walked none. It was a solid performance by the Angels long reliever.

By the time Pomeranz came into the game the Dodgers had emptied their bench. He pitched a clean 9th inning and his stuff looked crisp. Hard to give him too much credit but Pomeranz was shaky in the Cactus League and looked dialed in last night. If he can be for the Angels what we was for the Cubs last year he will be a very nice under the radar pickup.

Game two is tonight from Chavez Ravine. Hopefully the Angels have a better showing but really the team needs to get through this series injury free and ready for Houston on Thursday.