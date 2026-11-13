Evan Phillips’ $35M Braves Deal Proves Angels’ Bullpen Budget Needs a Massive Reset



The Los Angeles Angels entered the winter with a long list of roster holes, none more glaring than a relief corps that was flat out atrocious in 2026. If the front office thought it could patch together a respectable late inning group on a modest budget, Thursday’s breaking news around the league just threw a wrench into those plans.





Evan Phillips Shatters Contract Projections With $35 Million Braves Deal

On Thursday, former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. The deal guarantees the 32-year-old right-hander $11 million in both 2027 and 2028, followed by $13 million in 2029.



What makes the pact so eye opening for teams shopping for relief help is how drastically it outperformed industry expectations. Coming off 2025 Tommy John surgery and logging just 26 innings in 2026, Phillips carried a FanGraphs crowdsourced median projection of just one year and $6.8 million. That seemed considerably low to me in total guarantees but Phillips looked like a protoypical one year, prove it type signing that would give him an opportunity to show he is still elite.

Instead, Atlanta handed out more than five times that total guarantee—an average annual value of $11.67 million over three guaranteed seasons—setting a steep new floor for high leverage relievers across Major League Baseball. And in the supply/demand dynamic that always dictates pricing, the supply of high leverage arms is down by one.





Why a $20 Million Bullpen Budget Is No Longer Realistic for Los Angeles

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



For an Angels organization trying to climb out of the American League West cellar, the ripple effects are immediate. When I recently mapped out How to Fix the Bullpen for $20 Million, that target already required threading the needle by spreading the money around to multiple relievers—including Phillips himself at roughly $7 million. After Phillips’ market setting payday, a $20 million total allocation is officially way too low.







The Halos cannot afford to simply hope internal options figure things out. The Angels finished 24th in Major League Baseball with a 4.47 bullpen ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 2026. Even worse, the unit converted just 25 of 55 save opportunities, logging 30 blown saves for a dismal 45.5 percent save rate while regularly turning late leads into late inning meltdowns.







Compounding the problem, the club still lacks the type established ninth inning anchor Phillips could have provided. And now they must shop for one at what is sure to be an inflated rate. As I detailed toward the end of the regular season when explaining why Ben Joyce is not a reliable closer, injuries and command volatility make it far too risky to hand him the full time closer gig without a proven safety net. We've already seen how that plays out and it is not good.





Which Angels Free Agent Reliever Targets Just Got More Expensive?

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If a 32 year old reliever with recent elbow surgery who is two seasons removed from being a closer can command nearly $12 million per year on a multi year commitment, every top tier reliever on the 2026–27 free-agent market just saw their asking price jump.







Agents for premier late- inning arms like Raisel Iglesias, David Bednar, Alex Vesia, and Jonathan Loáisiga will immediately point to Phillips’ $35 million guarantee as their baseline. Even second tier setup options who previously looked like sensible $6 million to $8 million targets for Los Angeles could now push into $10 million plus salaries as desperate contenders bid up a thin relief market.





How the Angels Front Office Must Pivot This Offseason

There is no second choice here. The Angels need to bump up their bullpen budget or be left in the dust. That is if there are any top talents available by the time they are able to make moves. Trading away prospects for short term gain would be foolish at this point.

One thing is certain after Thursday's signing: fixing an atrocious Angels bullpen is going to cost a lot more than $20 million this winter.