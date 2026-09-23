Why a Historic 100-Loss Season Is the Perfect Cap to Arte Moreno's Angels Ownership

As of this writing the Angels are the only team in Major League Baseball to never lose 100 games in a season. With five games left in the 2026 season, the Angels are on pace to finally hit triple digit losses and nothing would be a more fitting way for Arte Moreno to end his disasterous stint at owner of the club.

There are a ton of ways to describe the ineptitude of Moreno's Angels but the sentence "he bought the World Series champions then left after their only 100 loss season" would be succinct, accurate, and all that was needed.

The Nepotism and Bad Hires That Doomed the Angels' Front Office

In October of 2002 Angels fans celebrated the team's only World Series victory. Under the ownership of the Disney Corporation, the team had a well regarded GM in Bill Stoneman, a quality scouting department, and a roster full of home grown stars such as Tim Salmon and Garret Anderson. Plus there was more talent waiting in the wings to extend the club's competitive window.

Moreno was smart enough to leave that front office in place and he reaped the rewards. As the Angels drafted and signed future stalwarts like Jered Weaver, Howie Kendrick, and Erik Aybar the farm remained flush with talent. Then came the unbelievable 2009 draft class of Mike Trout, Randal Grichuk, Tyler Skaggs, Garrett Richards, and Patrick Corbin; a haul of talent that should have set the team up for years.

But in 2009 Moreno doomed the franchise by instilling his unqualified friends John Carpino and Dennis Kuhl as president and chairman of the team, respectively. Loyalty mattered more to Arte than competency and it showed in countless decisions thereafter.

Stoneman retired and was replaced by Tony Reagins, who had no executive level experience. The scouting director and majority of the scouts responsible for the 2009 draft were fired and replaced either with less qualified people or not at all. The Angels would not have a GM with experience in the position for 17 years and predictably the on field product continued to worsen.

Ultimately, Carpino left the helm of the Angels with no TV deal in place and riding the longest playoff drought in MLB. Kuhl is still listed as chairman but is rarely visible at the Big A.

From Defending Champions to Bottom of the Barrel: The Death of Angels Player Development

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a double against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one truly trademark trait to Moreno's tenure it was being cheap. He cut the scouting and development budgets to the bone, fired every scout during the pandemic, and completely abandonded Latin America for years. As a result, the Angels farm system went from among the best in baseball to routinely rated dead last.

At one point, the Angels farm system was highlighted by national media as having the worst living conditions for their players in all of baseball. When the minor league players unionized under MLBPA it was the Angels farm system that served as the face of the players arguments over pay and nutrition. Setting a new low in a system known for underpaying players and being a grind takes some doing, but Arte managed.

Player development is the backbone of any successful franchise. By pinching pennies on the farm, Moreno was forced to fill in his MLB roster with lower tier free agents. It was both the least efficient way of spending money and a recipe that guaranteed failure, but Arte would not change.

Saying the Quiet Part Loud: When Arte Moreno Admitted Winning Wasn't a Priority

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being a poor judge of talent and spending money foolishly are one thing. But when Arte Moreno had the audacity to publicly state fans do not care about winning, he showed just how out of touch he is with reality. If you are looking for that singular moment that took Angels fans from wishing Arte would sell to taking off their shirts and chanting "Arte sucks!" night after night it was this press conference.

Arte blatantly slapped the fans in the face with this comment then stood by silently afterwards. No attempt to clarify or back step. He did not even try the "taken out of context" lie we see so often spew from public figures. No, he said what he said and his silence afterwards spoke as loudly as he did at the press conference.

Clearly the vitriol on the airwaves, across social media, and from the fans in the Angels Stadium parking lot and upper decks proved otherwise. Thankfully, for once, Arte heard the fans and stayed away from the stadium. He was too upset by the chants and too cowardly to face them..

Arte Deserves to Exit as the Biggest Loser in Angels History

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno talks to manager Phil Nevin (88) before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It takes an incredible amount of ineptitude to take a World Series champion and turn them into one of the worst teams in the league. Arte has done that. It takes a truly organizational failure to have a team featuring both Mike Trout and a minimum wage Shohei Ohtani not make the post season. Arte has done that. And it takes a truly tone deaf, let them eat cake attitude to make thousands of fans scream you suck every night. Arte has done that.

There could be no more fitting bookends to Moreno's tenure than buying a World Series champion then leaving with the worst record in franchise history. That is not a story arc, that is a steady downhill slide to the bottom.

It is unfortunate players like Mike Trout and Reid Detmers will have to endure 100 losses, but for Arte Moreno he deserves to be remembered as the biggest loser in Angels history.