Moises Ballesteros' September Surge Is Exactly What Angels Rebuild Needs

On a team that is clearly rebuilding, finding potential building blocks is the true goal of the season. And since the calendar flipped to September, catcher/DH Moises Ballesteros is looking like he will be a major part of the team's future. His lauded bat took awhile to heat up in Anaheim but he is on a tear lately.

After reaching base four time against the Mariners last night Ballesteros has raised his slash line this month to an incredible .378/.432/.649 with 3 home runs and a double. His bat speed and high contact approach have been on full display lately and this hot streak is part of a longer trend. Back the paramaters up to 20 games and the slash line is .304/.351/.478 and he adds a pair of doubles to his production.

Why the Angels Nailed the Moises Ballesteros Trade

Acquiring 50 grade prospect Moises Ballesteros from the Cubs in exchange for reliever Ryan Zeferjahn seemed like a coup at the time. After all, adding a quality everyday bat with a full six years of club control is far more valuable to a rebuilding team than even a quality relief pitcher.

In our initial analysis of the deal we stated Angels GM John Mozeliak absolutely nailed this trade. That is true even with Ballesteros getting off to a tepid start with his new club but looks even better now.

Rookies struggling to adjust to Major League pitching is nothing new. A contender like the Cubs does not have room for a player to develop at the game's top level but the Angels have given Ballesteros consistent playing time and his results are greatly improving.

A top 50 prospect prior to the season, the catcher's plus rated bat and AAA slash line of .293/.366/.450 both indicated a player who would hit at the MLB level and now after 300 plate appearances started to do so.

Providing the Left-Handed Protection Mike Trout Desperately Needs

Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Moises Ballesteros (13) prepares for an at bat against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most consistent theme in Mike Trout's career has been the lack of protection behind him in the lineup. Arte Moreno spent hundreds of millions of dollars hoping free agents Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton could do the job and has spend the last several years without an apparent answer.

It is too early to hang that responsibility on Ballesteros, but he is the most obvious in house candidate for the future. Not only does Ballesteros carry a high contact rate and on base percentage, he hits left handed and can take advantage of the hole created when first basemen hold Mike Trout near the bag.

If Ballesteros keeps hitting up to his potential he will be in position to drive in Trout and increase the Angels run production. With back to back hitters with on base skills, they could potentially set up scoring opportunities for Zach Neto to hit behind them.

How the September Surge Accelerates the Angels Rebuild

Prospects are hit and miss. Even highly rated prospects with solid minor league production like Moises can flame out at the Major League level. The fact he is improving as the season wears on is a great sign. The pitchers and scouts have video on him and have made adjustments just as he has made adjustment to MLB pitching. And Ballesteros is thriving.

The fact he is looking like an impact bat who can fill the much needed opening behind the plate is huge for the Angels rebuild. It takes one weak spot and changes it to a potential plus. The Angels have struggled both behind the dish and at the designated hitter spot for the last two years and Ballesteros will fill one of those positions each night.

Every quality player added to the roster moves the Angels closer to contention. While most of the rebuild is happening at the AA level, the Angels do appear to have added a quality leadoff hitter in Wade Meckler and now a meat of the order bat in Ballesteros. Add them to Mike Trout and the scorching hot Zach Neto and the Angels have the beginning of a lineup that can score runs.