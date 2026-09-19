Should the Angels Shut Down Reid Detmers and Walbert Urena? Managing the Rotation's Innings Risk

After years of searching for good, young pitching to anchor thier rotation the Angels have finally landed two in Reid Detmers and Walbert Urena. Each have been outstanding this season and both are in peak form over the second half of the season. But both have set new highs in innings pitched and are on a last place team.

Each hurler should have two starts remaining this season and they give the Angels their best chances to win now, but if the goal is to win later the smart thing to do might be shutting both down.

Reid Detmers’ Heavy Workload and Second-Half Dominance

Reid Detmers has pitched like a true ace in the second half of the season. Going back to mid July, Detmers has taken the hill 11 times and put up an incredible 1.65 ERA with 76 strikeouts against only 11 walks. In those 65.1 innings he has only allowed 47 hits, putting his WHIP at an unreal 0.887.

At this point it is clear Detmers is a frontline caliber starting pitcher. There is nothing left to prove for Reid Detmers in 2026. The goal needs to be keeping him healthy for the future.

So far Detmers has pitched 174 innings this season. That is a massive increase from the 63.2 innings he threw last season while primarily working out of the bullpen. In fact, that is 23 more innings than Detmers pitched in the last two season combined.

Walbert Ureña’s Rookie Success vs. Future Injury Risk





Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Ureña (57) throws against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With seven scoreless innings against the Twins on Thursday night Walbert Urena further solidified his case for AL Rookie of the Year votes. The Dominican right hander has a rock solid case to be listed third on the ballot and an outside chance at some second place votes. And, teaming with Detmers, gives the Angels a reason to believe the rotation can be the foundation of an organizational rebuild.

Urena has been a fantastic surprise this year. Already worth 4.0 bWAR, the powerful righty has an ERA+ of 148, tying him with Tarik Skubal and ranking just above Zach Wheeler and Logan Gilbert.

By any measure, Walbert Urena is a breakout performer and at age 21 should be entering his prime in seasons to come. Which is why his career high innings total of 152.2 (when adding his AAA innings) is a reaon for concern. Last season the Angels righty did complete 141 innings across two minor league seasons but how much further should they stretch him in a meaningless season?

Balancing Present Momentum Against the Angels' 2027 Future

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the field during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athletes are competitive and want to win every time they step onto the field. Fans are passionate and get caught up in the moment and sometimes lose sight of the bigger picture. After all, part of the joy of fanhood is taking a break from daily life and going on an unexptected ride.

Reid Detmers and Walbert Urena are the best reasons to watch the Angels right now. Yes, Zach Neto is on fire but we've seen that before. Moises Ballesteros is starting to live up to his potential and it is fun to watch. But Detmers and Urena are a 1-2 punch on the mound the Angels have not seen in years, perhaps decades.

Will the Angels likely lose games started by Mitch Farris and Sam Aldegheri? Yes. But they are also losing plenty of games started by Detmers and Urena. After all, the talented duo does not hit or play defense.

However, the number of losses does not matter at this point. The only thing that matters is rebuilding the organization and looking forward to bright days under Not Arte. The fact Not Arte happens to be Stan Kroenke who wins everywhere is a solid bonus.

But to win a team needs quality arms. They have two in Reid Detmers and Walbert Urena. Now they need to keep them healthy so they can be part of a winning future.