Why the Angels Must Bring Back Ron Washington as Bench and Infield Coach

In all the rush to embrace the new old school, proven methods to improve a team are often overlooked. Data sheet after data sheet can help prove a team has an issue but an effective teacher is required to correct it.

In the case of the Angels the overall team defense is among the worst in the league. Every data point proves it as does the old fashioned eye test. And there is a familiar name who can help fix it. Regardless of who Stan Kroenke decides should run the team and who they decide should manage it, Ron Washington needs to be brought back to improve the team's defense in 2027 and help mold young players into elite defenders for the future.

The Statistical Proof: The "Washington Effect"

The best proof of how effective Washington's old school approach is lies in the new school data. While each defensive metric needs to be taken in context their consensus does paint an accurate picture. Defender after defender has improved on the field under the tutelage of Washington and the Angels would be foolish not to add his instruction to their staff.

Zach Neto - Shortstop

Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) receives the ball for a force out and later completes the double play against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Critical to the argument in bringing Washington back to the organization is Angels shortstop Zach Neto whose bat and base running are elite. But shortstop is a defense first position and Neto clearly needs Washington's help.

With Ron Washington (2024–2025): Under Washington’s intense daily maintenance regimen, blossomed into an elite defender. In 2024, he led American League shortstops in assists (405) and double plays turned (103). By 2025, his mastery peaked as he finished second among all Major League shortstops with a spectacular +13 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS).





Without Ron Washington (2026): Following Washington's departure to the San Francisco Giants organization, Neto's defensive efficiency plummeted. His fielding percentage dropped to .965, while his total double plays turned nearly halved to just 55. Statcast and FanGraphs tracked a stark, negative trajectory in his overall fielding run value once Washington's specialized short-hop and fungo drills were no longer anchoring his pre-game routine





Luis Arraez - Second Base

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) blocks a throw against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez is a logical solution to help the Angels fill their significant hole at second base. On the offensive side, his contact oriented approach would be a godsend on a team with a strikeout epidemic that kills them offensively. But playing up the middle requires solid defense to truly be valuable.





Without Ron Washington (2019–2025): Historically considered a massive defensive liability, was a "man without a position" who accumulated a staggering -61 Outs Above Average (OAA) across his career prior to 2026. He was a negative five-run asset as recently as 2025 at first base.





With Ron Washington (2026): After signing a one year deal with San Francisco, requested to slide back to second base specifically to work with Washington. The transformation was arguably the most stunning defensive story of the 2026 season. Implementing Washington's philosophy of eliminating wasted movement, surged into the upper echelon of MLB. He generated a +9 Fielding Run Value and +11 Outs Above Average (OAA), trailing only elite platinum-glove caliber archetypes like Bobby Witt Jr.





Austin Riley - Third Base

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even Angels third basemen underperformed with the glove in 2026. This is really notable because Denzer Guzman was heralded as a plus defender as a prospect but fell apart at the MLB level. Ideally the Angels sign a veteran bridge to prospect Jake Munroe, but no matter the plan defense must improve at the hot corner.

Before/Without Ron Washington: Early in his career with the Atlanta Braves, struggled significantly with footwork and lateral quickness at third base, projecting as a potential candidate to be moved off the position.

With Ron Washington (Atlanta Era): Under Washington’s legendary morning glovework sequences, Riley completely reshaped his defensive profile. He completely transformed his range, eventually leading all full-time MLB third basemen in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) during the Braves championship window, further cementing Washington’s status as an infielder whisperer.





What Ron Washington Brings to the Table for Anaheim's Future

Washington's emphasis on the last hop of a grounder has worked too well to ignore. From famously converting a catcher to a quality first baseman in "Moneyball" through to the Angels own Zach Neto, Washington's long standing track record of success is undeniable. Hiring successful people should be the goal of the new regime.

Plus there is ample evidence of players declining defensively once they are no longer under Washington's tutelage. Look no further than Zach Neto. Without Washington's famous and rigorous four minute knee drill sequence every afternoon, young players like Neto lose the precise internal rhythm required to cut down on defensive miscues

Beyond the defensive improvement, young players also need a steadying influence in the clubhouse. There are life lessons to be learned in how to conduct yourself as a professional and how to prepare both for individual games and the rigors of a 162 game season. Washington is well respected within the game for his knowledge in these areas.

For a team looking for both improvement in 2027 and to craft a winning core for the future, installing Ron Washington to run infield drills before the game, help a new manager, and install a winning culture in the clubhouse would be a wise move.