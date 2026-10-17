Why the Jo Adell Trade Is a Massive Win-Win for the Guardians and Angels



The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be remembered for its blockbuster shakeups, but few deals have aged as beautifully as the August 3 swap between the Angels and the Guardians . In a straight up one for one player exchange, Cleveland acquired dynamic outfielder Jo Adell in exchange for 23 year old AA catching prospect Jacob Cozart.





While deadline deals often leave one front office filled with regret, this trade has quickly blossomed into a rare, definitive win-win scenario for both franchises.

How Jo Adell Ignited the Guardians' Postseason Run



Heading into the August deadline, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti faced a glaring roster deficiency: a severe lack of right handed power. The Guardians' lineup had historically skewed heavy from the left side, leaving them deeply vulnerable against elite left-handed pitching. Enter Jo Adell who hit lefties to the tune of .931 OPS in 2025 and .961 OPS this season.







Though his overall regular-season numbers dipped slightly from his 37- homer breakout campaign in 2025, Adell brought an elite 77.3 mph bat speed that ranked in the 97th percentile of the majors. More importantly, he absolutely shredded lefties to the tune of a .303 batting average and a staggering 148 wRC+

Since arriving in Cleveland, Adell has evolved from a regular-season platoon weapon into a bona fide postseason icon. He delivered a critical bases clearing triple in Game 3 of the ALDS to stave off elimination, followed by a clutch, game sealing two run double in the 9th inning of ALCS Game 1. By filling Cleveland’s primary offensive void, Adell has given manager Stephen Vogt the missing piece necessary to capture a pennant.

And with arbitration control extending through 2027, he remains a cornerstone of Cleveland's immediate future.

Why Jacob Cozart Gives the Angels a Foundational Future

Trash Pandas catcher Jacob Cozart (28) smiles after hitting a home run during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Cleveland reaps the immediate rewards of Adell’s postseason heroics, the Los Angeles Angels secured exactly what their organization desperately needed: a premium, well rounded backstop to anchor their organizational rebuild.

Far from the big lights of the MLB playoffs, Cozart was an integral factor in the Angels AA affiliate winning the Southern League championship. Not only has Cozart seamlessly transitioned into helping the Angels hurlers behind the plate, his bat has come alive as well. He hit a mammoth home run to help the Trash Pandas capture their first championship and has all the looks of a future MLB backstop.

Cozart, a 23 year old selected 48th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, represents the modern prototype of an impact catcher. Scouts heavily praise his advanced catching mechanics, lateral mobility, and plus rated arm behind the plate. Offensively, he flashed modern upside at AA Akron before the trade, hitting 10 home runs with a steady .330 on-base percentage. In 28 games for Rocket City Cozart pushed that OBP up to .356 and was known for delivering the clutch hit.

For an Angels franchise pivoting toward a long term youth movement, securing a high-floor, defensively elite catcher under six full years of team control is a major boon.





A Rare Modern Trade Deadline Masterpiece

Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operation John Mozeliak speaks at a retirement ceremony for starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the Jo Adell trade stands out because it met needs for both franchises and appears to be the elusive win-win deal. Cleveland had catching depth to spare but needed an impact bat. The Angels needed talent behind the dish and would finish in last place with or without Adell's power.

The wins extend to the players as Adell finally has the opportunity to enjoy postseason baseball and is making the most of it. A trio more wins and he can play in the World Series. And while the Southern League playoffs are not in the same league as the ALCS, Cozart himself experienced postseason play and a title. Ideally it will be the first of several championships the Angels next core wins together.

The best deals are the ones in which everybody wins. And for the Angels and Guardians, they pulled one off on August 3rd.



