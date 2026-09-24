Worst to First! Rocket City Trash Pandas Win Title, Offering Hope for Angels’ Future

Tonight the Rocket City Trash Pandas completed an incredible turnaround and won the 2026 Southern League Championship against a Biloxi Shucker team that is brimming with top prospects. The Angels prospects were able to topple the top rated Brewers farm system's club in winner take all game and claim the Pandas first title.

While the big league club staggers to its first 100 loss season, the AA squad gives Angels fans a legitimate reason for hope on the horizon.

Arjun Nimmala and the Trade Deadline Rebuild Pillars Deliver

Arjun Nimmala is the Angels best trade acquisition in well over a decade. He immediately became the Angels best prospect and he has delivered for Rocket City in a huge way. Tonight he hit a home run in the 7th inning that pushed the Pandas lead to 3-1. His quick, smooth swing produces loud contact and tape measure home runs.

IN ARJUN WE TRUST 💣



A solo home run by Arjun Nimmala puts us up 3-1 in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/W5svWwBwWb — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) September 24, 2026

Closing out the regular season, Nimmala hit six home runs in nine games. In five postseason games he added another trio. When the moments are big, Nimmala delivers. He still has some development ahead of him but he gives the Angels organization All Star potential.

Jacob Cozart was also brough in at the trade deadline and has hit well. In 28 regular season games for Rocket City, Cozart slashed .248/.356/.475 with 7 home runs. He belted a mammoth shot in his first postseason game and scored a key run in the fourth inning tonight.

Fellow trade pickup Eddie Michelletti Jr. laced a clutch three run home run to carry the team to a win in the opening game of the opening round. All in all, the trade pickups have been a huge boost to this team.

A Wave of Homegrown Talent: The Tim McIlvaine Blueprint

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals third baseman Jake Munroe (20) hits a two-run home run against the Oregon State Beavers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angels director of scouting Tim Mcllvaine believes in two things: high contact rate and creating a winning atmosphere. And he must be thrilled at the result in the Souther League.

While the trade deadline pickups have received most of the digital ink, it was 2024 4th round pick Jake Munroe who was named Baseball America's Angels Prospect of the Year. The third baseman out of Louisville was the most steady source for the Pandas and had a stretch of reaching base safely in 36 games. His slash line of .315/.412.491 and solid defense at the hot corner look like a godsend for a franchise who has been searching for Troy Glaus's replacement for two decades.

Austin Gordon had a breakout year for the Pandas and pitched an absolute gem tonight. The former Clemson closer might not have an elite pitch but he has four good ones and controls them well enough to rack up 10 strikeouts against just one walk in 6.1 innings.

Combined with his 5.0 scoreless frames against Knoxville in the division series clincher, Gordon finished his masterclass 2026 postseason run with a microscopic 0.79 ERA across two playoff starts. That elite production earned him the Southern League Champion Ship Series MVP honor.

And there are intriguing talents elsewhere. Top pitching prospect Tyler Bremner performed wel down the stretch and in his start last night. Closer Kenyon Yovan has some nice stuff and picked up a multi inning save tonight, coming in to escape runners on the corners in the 8th inning. Tucker Flint was a steady source of offense this season.

Why the Double-A Title Provides Structural Hope for Anaheim

Trash Pandas catcher Juan Flores (7) and Trash Pandas pitcher Nate Snead (35) celebrate winning the Southern League Divisional Series at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Creating the expectation of winning at the minor league level is critical to player development and team bonding. This group of winners will expect to grow and win together at the AAA and Major League level. And along players on winning teams face challenges those on losing teams do not, namely a playoff push and post season.

It is farily easy for an optimistic Angels fan to see how the best talent at the AA level fills critical needs for the big league club. A consistent offensive performer at the hot corner. Another powerful infield bat to pair with Zach Neto. A masher with solid defense behind the plate. The Angels need all of those things so badly it almost hurts.

Adding those key pieces when they are fully developed is what matters most. And they best way to prepare them for winning baseball is to have them win. The best way to get them prepared for a playoff push is to have them experience it. And the only way to prepare for a winner take all game is to play one.

Congratulations to the 2026 Southern League Champion Rocket City Trash Pandas. Let's keep this team together each step of the way until this talented group of winners is ready to win together on baseball's brightest stage.