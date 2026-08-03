MLB Trade Deadline: Angels Acquire Catcher Jacob Cozart, Send Jo Adell to Cleveland

The Angels continued to trade away players today, this time trading Jo Adell to theGuradians for a prospect primarily known for his all around play behind the dish in Jacob Cozart. Adell, the Angels first round pick in 2017 was once rated among the very best prospects in all of baseball. Now after producing 1 bWAR in his four year Angels career he will get a fresh start in Cleveland.

Rumors that the Angels were discussing Adell with the Yankees leaked on Thursday and now a deal has been struck but with another AL playoff contender.

Jo Adell will Help Cleveland against southpaws

Jo Adell's overall offensive production is about 5% below league average. But give him the platoon advantage and his OPS is nearly .950 and he has hit 10 of his 16 home runs. Right handed power is scarce across all of baseball right now, so the Guardians will be happy to add Adell's thump to their lineup, especially against southpaws.

While it would have always been tough for Adell to live up to his lofty prospect ranking he did enjoy some highlight reel moments and personal success as an Angel. Earlier this season he had an amazing defensive game in which he robbed three home runs including diving into the stands on the third one. A picture of that moment went viral.

His best year was easily 2025 when he belted 37 home runs and produced offense that was 15% better than MLB average. Off the field, Adell was active in charity and always willing to give his time to help youth in the community.

The Angels Added a Quality Catching Prospect in Cozart

Akron catcher Jacob Cozart (17) takes an at-bat during the home opening day game against Reading, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Interestinly, Jacob Cozart was the exact trade target in my previous piece suggesting a trade of Adell to the Guardians.

Jacob Cozart is highly regarded as a defense-first catcher with an overall future value projectable as a solid major league contributor. His primary value lies in his exceptional framing, strong arm, and explosive movements behind the plate.





Pitchers love throwing to the 23 year old backstop out of North Carolina State and he has hit fairly well in his minor league career. There is not much power in his bat, but he carries a solid .330 on base percentage through 185 minor league games. Baseball America does project Cozart to ultimately possess MLB average power but that tool is clearly behind his defense and strike zone control.

Cozart and Juan Flores form an Interesting Tandem in AA

Building the team from the AA level out is a great strategy for John Mozeliak. The Angels need to target quality prospects instead of falling into the old trap of looking simply for players who will be quick to the majors.

Juan Flores is a 20 year old catcher who was recently promoted to AA and also carries a very strong defensive reputation. Flores has fared better with the bat at the lower levels but is still very much a work in progress.

By having two quality backstops at the AA level, the Angels can develop them as a pair and also aid in the development of the Angels young pitching. Below them on the organizational ladder will be 2026 8th round draft pick Garret Wright.

This is a big influx of talent at the games most demanding position in one month. And this signals an organizational shift towards defense behind the plate. Logan O'Hoppe was traded earlier this week after posting brutal framing and defensive marks. It appears the Angels are now trying to improve their pitching by improving their receiving.

The Angels Rebuild Continues

Jo Adell and Jose Soriano traded on the same day for prospects at the AA level signals a true rebuild is on course in Anaheim. Rocket City can expect a new shortstop and catcher in the coming days.

Will Reid Detmers and/or Zach Neto follow? Stay tuned to Angels on SI for all the trade action.