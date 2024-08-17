Houston Astros Seek Revenge vs. White Sox on Saturday
The Houston Astros had their eight-game win streak spoiled by the worst team in baseball, so they will be seeking revenge on Saturday night.
After the top of their lineup had a weak night, the Astros dropped game one of the series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Game two will take place at 6:10 pm CT.
Houston is without Alex Bregman this weekend as he's dealing with swelling in his right elbow. They'll need to find alternative sources of offense as he's been one of the best bats on the team for the past few weeks.
Mauricio Dubon took over duties on Friday and went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz combined for just 2-for-13. Still the game was close.
Taking the mound for the Astros is the red-hot sophomore Hunter Brown.
Expect another big night for Brown as he has a 2.38 ERA for the month of August so far. After getting shelled consistently to start the year, he's only given up more than three runs in three games since the start of May.
The 25-year-old has struck out at least eight batters in three of his last four appearances. While the White Sox have cut down on their strikeouts majorly, they were one of the teams that struck out most to start the year.
In two career games against Chicago, Brown has a 3.09 ERA and Houston won both games.
Luis Robert Jr. had one of the best nights of his career last night as he went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI. The Astros pitching staff will try a different approach this time around.
Chris Flexen will log the start for the White Sox. He's had a forgettable last two seasons and is on a rough stretch of games.
Over his last five starts, he has a 7.71 ERA with more walks than strikeouts. Batters are slashing .337/.429/.563 against him in this time.
This could be a good opportunity for the Houston offense's key players to put Friday's loss behind them.
The Seattle Mariners already lost their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, so a win will basically erase the loss from last night and put the Astros back up by 4.5 games in the AL West.
Oddsmakers have this game going heavily into the favor of Houston with a -375 money line. The run line is -2.5 for the Astros with -105 odds.