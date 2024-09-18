How to Watch Houston Astros and Padres Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros enter Wednesday with an 82-69 record after winning last night's contest against the San Diego Padres in 10 innings.
After dropping game one 3-1, the Astros need a win on Wednesday to secure the series victory and improve their chances at winning the American League West.
In doing so, Houston will turn to veteran lefty Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.91 ERA).
In his last start, Valdez allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings and picking up his 14th win of the season.
The veteran lefty is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.
Over his last seven starts, Valdez has pitched to a 1.33 ERA across 47 1/3 innings with 51 strikeouts, a 0.70 WHIP, and a 4-1 record.
This stretch also includes two near-no hitters that bookended the month of August where he pitched a combined 15 2/3 innings allowing only two earned runs on one hit and six walks while striking out 12.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Wednesday:
1.) DH Jose Altuve
2.) LF Yordan Alvarez
3.) 3B Alex Bregman
4.) C Yainer Diaz
5.) 1B Jon Singleton
6.) SS Jeremy Pena
7.) RF Jason Heyward
8.) 2B Mauricio Dubon
9.) CF Jake Meyers
SP Framber Valdez
The Padres will counter with flamethrower Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA).
In his last start, Cease allowed no earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 in six innings and picking up his 13th win of the season.
While Cease's numbers for the season as a whole have been nothing short of great, his production has slowed of late as he approaches his career-high in innings pitched (184), and will surely surpass that total as he currently sits on 176 innings on the season.
Here is how San Diego will line up on Wednesday:
1.) LF Jurickson Profar
2.) DH Fernando Tatis Jr.
3.) 3B Manny Machado
4.) 1B Donovan Solano
5.) CF Jackson Merrill
6.) SS Xander Bogaerts
7.) 2B Jake Cronenworth
8.) C Elias Diaz
9.) RF Brandon Lockridge
SP Dylan Cease
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and San Diego Padres.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!