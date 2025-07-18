4 Players Astros Must Pursue Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are in about the best spot they could possibly be in heading into the second half of the season.
Not only are they five games ahead of the second-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West, but they also are expected to get back plenty of impact players from the injured list who should serve as roster upgrades without them giving up future assets.
Because of that, it's not clear how aggressive the Astros are going to be before the trade deadline.
Houston should still be active before July 31, though, adding pieces to the equation that puts them in the best possible position to reach the mountain top again.
Here are four players the Astros must pursue.
Zac Gallen
Cristian Javier and Spencer Arrighetti seem to be heading toward a second-half return, but Houston could still use another frontline starting arm to bolster this rotation.
Gallen would be a perfect fit.
He's been one of the best starting pitchers in two out of the last three years, finishing the 2022 and 2023 campaigns fifth and third in NL Cy Young voting, respectively, before posting a 3.65 ERA in 2024.
His numbers are down this season with a 5.40 ERA across 20 starts, but since he's a rental, the Astros would just need him to find his past form for the final stretch and into the playoffs, something he could do.
Brandon Lowe
This trade would be a huge boost for Houston.
After Jose Altuve was converted into a left fielder, the Astros were searching for answers at second base and landed on Brendan Rodgers. He didn't provided much before getting hurt, and Mauricio Dubon has also struggled for the most part.
Lowe would be an instant upgrade on offense, with him slashing .272/.324/.487 and hitting 19 homers with 50 RBI before the break, earning his second All-Star selection.
He's currently injured and it's unclear if the Tampa Bay Rays are going to be sellers or trade their second baseman who has an $11.5 million club option in 2026, but the Astros should pursue getting something done on this front.
Cedric Mullins
Mullins' Baltimore Orioles teammate Ryan O'Hearn is the popular name that has been connected to Houston, but the fit for Mullins is better.
First, he not only provides the left-handed bat they need, but he also is an outfielder who has the ability to play multiple spots in the grass.
It's not a given that Jake Meyers will continue his strong first half throughout the second half, and since he's on the injured list, that creates a scenario where he could miss a good chunk of time.
Mullins also provides some pop as an outfielder with 13 homers through 79 games, giving this lineup another power threat despite the fact his slash line could be improved upon its .218/.302/.411 figure.
Charlie Morton
This wouldn't be the most notable move of the deadline by any means, but it could be exactly what Houston needs on their pitching staff with the veteran's ability to be a starter and convert to a reliever in the playoffs.
For a while to start the season, Morton was a complete disaster to the point where he might have been designated for assignment and released if the Orioles didn't have so many injuries. But he's rebounded since and looks much more like the pitcher of old, with an ERA of 2.72 across seven starts in June and July.
As a rental, adding the right-hander for the stretch run and bringing him back to a place he won a World Series should be something Dana Brown and this front office considers.
