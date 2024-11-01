4 Teams That Will Pursue Veteran Houston Astros Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
One of the most impactful moves made ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline was the Houston Astros acquiring starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays.
At the time, it was a deal that many analysts panned as a losing transaction for the Astros. But, Kikuchi turned his performance around in a big way, as the coaching staff got the most out of his electric stuff with a few tweaks to his pitch selection.
The results were magnificent, as the team won all but one of his starts. He went 5-1 in 10 starts, recording a 2.70 ERA across 60 innings with 76 strikeouts. Contact was limited, as his H/9 dropped drastically from 9.7 to 6.3.
That improvement shows in the right situation, Kikuchi can succeed. Remaining in Houston could be what is best for both sides, especially given the price the team paid to acquire him.
Alas, anything can happen in free agency. Teams desperate to add talent could offer him a massive contract.
Who could steal him away from the Astros? Here are four teams that will push to sign Kikuchi this offseason.
Detroit Tigers
What the Tigers were able to do in the second half of the season and playoffs was remarkable when taking into account how shorthanded they were in the starting rotation. The only player manager A.J. Hinch had to rely on regularly was expected Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal.
After that, the team used “pitching chaos” that included openers and bulk pitchers behind them or complete bullpen games. Injuries and Jack Flaherty being traded forced their hand and they made the most of what they had.
This offseason, Detroit will add reinforcements. Kikuchi would be a nice middle-to-upper rotation member if they can extract the same kind of performance out of him that the Astros did.
Baltimore Orioles
The pitching staff for the Orioles was a mess beyond ace Corbin Burnes. He is set to hit free agency, as an already big need could become an even bigger void this offseason.
Zach Eflin was solid after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, but their other move, landing Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins, was a disaster. Injuries destroyed their depth, as Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish all ended the season on the injured list.
That is what should draw Baltimore to Kikuchi. Even if his performance isn’t through the roof, you can count on him to take the ball each time through the rotation. He has made at least 29 starts in every season of his career outside the COVID-19 shortend campaign.
New York Mets
After making a surprise run to the NLCS this year, expect Steve Cohen to open up his checkbook this offseason. The Mets have money to spend and will have their sights set on star outfielder Juan Soto.
But, there could be some holes in the rotation that need filling. Their stopgap options of Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea were excellent in 2024 and could land lucrative deals elsewhere.
New York has an ace in Kodai Senga when he is healthy. David Peterson should have a rotation spot again next season. Christian Scott and Tylor Megill could factor into the mix as well.
Expect at least one outside addition to be made. Potenitally two depending on how things shake out with their free agencies.
Atlanta Braves
For years, the Braves have tried to sign starting pitching Max Fried to an extension. Nothing got done and now they have to face the potential of losing him as he enters free agency.
His market will be a fascinating one given some of the injury concerns he has had in his career. There is no denying the talent he possesses, but if a team is confident enough in his medicals, they could pay him more than Atlanta is willing to.
If that happens, Kikuchi is an excellent pivot. His production hasn’t been as consistent as Fried, but he is a bit more reliable when it comes to durability. If the Braves staff can continue what the Houston staff did, they wouldn’t miss a beat.