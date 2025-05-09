After Pirates Fire Manager, Is Astros Skipper Joe Espada In the Hot Seat?
The Houston Astros have made a habit of starting slow over the last few years before figuring things out and getting the season on track.
They did something similar this year, not winning back-to-back games until April 18 and 19, which started a stretch in which they won five out of six and eight out of 10 games to push over the .500 mark.
Losers in five out of seven games since that point, the Astros are 18-18 on the season.
Everyone knew there would be an adjustment period given how much talent the team lost this offseason. Replacing third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker was a virtually impossible task, not to mention starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly.
That puts manager Joe Espada in quite a bind.
Is Astros Manager Joe Espada on the Hot Seat?
One manager has already lost their job this season, with the Pittsburgh Pirates firing Derek Shelton. Is there a chance that Espada is the next one to go?
He had the unfortunate luck of taking over the franchise that was amid some incredible postseason streaks to be at the helm when they were ended.
In his first season as manager, Houston extended their American League West title reign, winning for the seventh time in a row in a 162-game campaign. But, they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers, led by former manager A.J. Hinch, in the ALWC, snapping their seven-year streak of advancing to the ALCS.
This year, they are currently looking up at both the Seattle Mariners and Athletics in the AL West standings with another streak potentially coming to an end.
Only in Year 2 of his tenure, it is hard to envision the Astros making a move during the season. A truly epic collapse would have to occur, such as the team being out of the race ahead of the trade deadline, for it to even be considered.
Alas, the consistent underachievement that has occurred under his watch is a concern.
Several players have taken drastic steps back, especially in the lineup, which has made winning games consistently a challenge.
There have certainly been some bright spots, such as the emergence of shortstop Jeremy Pena and starting pitcher Hunter Brown.
But will that be enough for Espada to keep his job should the team not make the postseason?
It will be something to keep an eye on because Houston is in a tough spot with their lack of high-upside prospects and lack of production at the Major League level.