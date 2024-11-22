Alex Bregman's Rumored Asking Price Could End His Houston Astros Tenure
Until something gets done on the Alex Bregman front, the Houston Astros will likely be stagnant.
That was to be expected when the offseason began, since the amount of money they would need to give him would almost assuredly take them out of contention to make an upgrade at first base or in the bullpen.
But, they are now reportedly in with an offer, putting something on the table for him to consider while other clubs around the league court him.
So while the Astros continue making their pitch to the superstar who has only called their organization home, the only thing they can do is put together some contingency plans in case another team is able to pry him away.
Based on what Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just said about the type of contract he and his representation could be looking for this winter, it sounds like Houston should be doing exactly that.
"I suspect that Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, are aiming higher — specifically, at a deal closer to the 11-year, $350 million extension Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres in February 2023," he wrote.
That would completely change things for the Astros.
If that really is the type of contract Bregman and Scott Boras are searching for this winter, then that almost assuredly would end his tenure with Houston.
While owner Jim Crane said that he's willing to keep the payroll around the same level in 2025 after they went over the luxury tax threshold for the first time since he bought the team, he also said they won't go crazy with their spending.
$350 million at that long of a commitment would certainly fall into that category.
Not only is the amount of money an issue, but both Bregman and Boras know the Astros haven't extended contracts that are longer than six years.
One of the initial contract projections for the star was around the $200 million mark for the next seven seasons or so.
That's something Houston might be willing to offer, especially since there has been an indication that both parties are interested in getting something worked out.
But if what Rosenthal is saying is actually what Bregman and Boras are searching for this winter, then the Astros will assuredly balk at that asking price and let another one of their superstar players walk out the door in free agency.