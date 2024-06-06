Amid Swirling Rumors, Could Astros Entertain Signing Trevor Bauer?
The Houston Astros have not been able to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Most recently, they lost both Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy for the season. Now, there are questions about where the Astros may have to turn to find pitching help.
Obviously, the trade market is one potential source to take a look at. However, the Astros aren't necessarily in a position where trading assets would make a lot of sense.
Another option has been rumored to be of interest.
Holly Baylor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that Houston has reached out to free agent Trevor Bauer's camp to gauge interest in a potential "private tryout."
Now, there are concerns about the potential validity of the report. Baylor states in her bio that she works for MLB Network, but she also has MLBONFAX (a parody account) listed as well. While there are concerns, she has been very vocal in the comments of her report that this is the real deal.
Bauer would certainly be an interesting target for the Astros. He has been one of the league's most polarizing players, but there is no denying the skill-set that he brings to the mound.
In his last MLB appearance with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, Bauer put up solid numbers. He ended the year with an 8-5 record to go along with a 2.59 ERA. There is no question that he can pitch at a high level.
Despite all of his off the diamond drama, Bauer has never faced criminal issues. In fact, one of the women who was accusing him has actually been arrested for fraud for trying to extort Bauer.
Putting aside all of the drama away from the game, Bauer would be an excellent fit for the Astros. He could come in and immediately fill a role. Bauer is 33 years old, but his arm has always been good.
At the very least, this is a low-risk and potentially high-reward type of signing. Granted, it would come with some unwanted media attention, but that shouldn't shut down interest if it's there.
Could the Astros entertain signing Bauer? The answer is an absolute yes, they could. Will they? That remains to be seen, but this report certainly sounds like it's possible.
All of that being said, keep an eye out for more reports and tidbits coming out about Houston's potential interest in Bauer. The move makes sense and there is a report now connecting the two. This could very well be a real option for the Astros.