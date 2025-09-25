Astros Aim Dwindling Playoff Hopes at Claiming AL Wild Card Berth
The postseason is slipping further and further away from the Houston Astros.
Wednesday’s 6-0 loss to the Athletics in Sacramento was the Astros’ (84-74) fifth straight loss since sweeping the Texas Rangers last week. Houston’s perplexing swoon has it on the ropes with four games left in the season.
The American League West race is done. The Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. That, combined with the Astros’ loss, zeroed out Seattle’s magic number to win the division. It is the Mariners’ first division crown since their incredible 2001 season when they won 116 games.
All that is left for Houston is the wild card. And the Astros are on shaky ground.
Houston’s Playoff Math
Only three American League playoff berths have been clinched. The New York Yankees, the Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays are in. Either the Yankees or the Blue Jays will win the AL East title. The other will be, barring a complete collapse, the top wild card team, or No. 4 seed. The Boston Red Sox have the inside track to the No. 5 seed. The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are fighting for the AL Central title. That’s the race for Houston to watch.
The Astros are not competing with the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card berth. It’s now the Detroit Tigers, who slid out of a tie for first place in the AL Central after falling to the Guardians on Wednesday. Cleveland now leads the division by one game and has a tiebreaker over the Tigers.
Detroit has the same advantage over Houston that Cleveland did — the Tigers own the season tiebreaker. So, Houston cannot end up tied with Detroit or Cleveland and make the playoffs. The Astros must pass be ahead of whichever one is in contention for a wild card berth.
The Astros’ streak of eight straight playoff berths is in serious jeopardy. That goes back to 2017 when the Astros won the World Series for the first time. During the streak, Houston had won seven division titles, including the last four, along with four American League pennants and two World Series crowns.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
AL West Race (after Sept. 24)
Seattle Mariners: 89-69 (won AL West)
Houston Astros: 84-74 (5.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (4 games): Sept. 25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (4 games): Sept. 25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 24)
New York Yankees: 90-68 (5.0 games ahead*)
Boston Red Sox: 87-71 (2.0 games ahead)
Detroit Tigers: 85-73 (final wild card berth)
Houston Astros: 84-74 (1.0 game out of final wild card berth)
*-Yankees are tied for AL East lead but Toronto holds tiebreaker in event of season-ending tie between two teams.