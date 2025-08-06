Astros Slugger Jeremy Peña Wins Latest Heart and Hustle Award
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Peña was selected as the team’s winner of the Heart and Hustle Award, announced by MLB on Tuesday.
The award, which is presented by and voted on by the league’s player alumni, will feature a league-wide award winner at the end of the year.
Peña was selected from the pool of the Astros’ MLB players and picked by a select group of team alumni.
About Jeremy Peña
Peña has been one of the Astros’ best hitters all season, even with his injured list stint due to a rib injury.
He returned at the start of this month and is back at his customary shortstop position. In 86 games he’s put together a career-best slash of .324/.380/.495 with an .875 OPS. He has 11 home runs and 43 RBI.
He was named an All-Star for the first time earlier this season. As a rookie, he helped Houston win the World Series, en route to being named the most valuable player for both the American League Championship Series and the World Series. He also claimed an AL Gold Glove at his position.
Peña was selected in the third round out of Maine in 2018.
Previous Astros Winners
Last season, Peña was the Astros’ winner of the team award. He lost to Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
In 2023, former outfielder Kyle Tucker was named Houston’s award winner and he lost to Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien.
In 2022, Jose Altuve — who is the longest-tenured Astros player — was named the team’s award winner. The overall winner was Paul Goldschmidt, who was with St. Louis at the time and is now with the New York Yankees.
Altuve won the team award in 2021. Franchise legend Craig Biggio is the only Astros player to win the overall award, doing so in 2006 and 2007.
About the Heart and Hustle Award
The Heart and Hustle Award is presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association each year. A winner is picked from each team, and an overall winner is selected at the end of the season. The award was first presented in 2005.
Per the MLBPAA, players considered "exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit, and tradition of the game."
It is the only award voted on by former players. The overall winner is selected by a vote of the team winners, alumni and fan voting.
