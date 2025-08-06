Astros’ Cristian Javier Completes Latest Injury Rehab Start with Sugar Land
With the impending return of starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, the Houston Astros hope that Cristian Javier is the next in line.
The veteran right-hander, who has not pitched in a Major League game since last season, made his latest injury rehab start on Tuesday with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Sugar Land was on the west coast facing the Sacramento River Cats in Pacific Coast League action. The River Cats are the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate.
Cristian Javier’s Latest Injury Rehab Game
Javier made his fifth injury rehab start on Tuesday and his third with Sugar Land.
He came close to assuming a full starting pitching load, as he threw 77 pitches, with 43 of those strikes. Most MLB starting pitchers hope to be able to throw at least 90 pitches.
He only pitched 3.2 innings, as he struggled with command and allowed four walks. He only gave up two hits and one run (earned) as he struck out six.
The run Javier allowed came on an RBI single by Bryce Eldridge, who is the Giants’ No. 1 overall prospect.
Notably, Javier faced former Astros prospect Drew Gilbert. He was traded to the New York Mets as part of the Justin Verlander deal in 2023. Gilbert ended up with the Giants at the trade deadline in a deal for pitcher Tyler Rogers.
In four previous rehab games, Javier was 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA. He struck out nine and walked 11 in 10.1 innings. Those starts included one with the Florida Complex League Astros and one with Double-A Corpus Christi.
Javier’s Injury Issues
He had season-ending Tommy John surgery last June and is 14 months into the recovery. Typically, a pitcher can return from the surgery in anywhere from 12-18 months.
Before that, the 28-year-old had avoided injuries at the Major League level since his debut in 2020. He made 12 starts in the 60-game COVID season of 2020. After that, he made at least 30 starts in each of the next three seasons as part of the Astros’ rotation.
He is 33-18 with a 3.59 ERA for his career. He was a part of the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship team.
Other Astros Pitchers Rehabbing Injuries
Two other starters are on the long-term IL and could return this year. One is Luis Garcia, who has been out since May of 2023 after he suffered an arm injury that led to Tommy John surgery.
J.P. France missed the majority of last season after he had surgery to repair a torn right shoulder capsule.
Both are expected to continue their rehab assignments later this week.
