Astros All-Star Pitcher Spent May Reminding Everyone He’s Still an Ace
This could be the last season that Framber Valdez pitches for the Houston Astros. They might as well get their money’s worth.
He gave Astros fans and his teammates plenty to enjoy last month. In fact, he may have had the best month of any Astros pitcher on the roster.
This isn't just because of his incredible start to end May, either. Against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, he threw a complete game, giving up three hits, one run and one walk while he struck out nine.
It was a special game. The left-hander accomplished the complete game in 83 pitches, tied with Darryl Kile for the fewest in a complete game in Astros history,
He will be a free agent after the seasons. But with more months like May from Valdez, the Astros will be playing October baseball once again.
Framber Valdez’s Incredible May for Astros
With apologies to Hunter Brown — who appears to be the heir apparent to becoming Astros ace next season — Valdez had a particularly great month in May.
He made six starts, going 4-1 and producing five quality starts. He pitched 42 innings, gave up 11 earned runs and three home runs. He struck out 42 and walked 11 to finish with a K/9 rate of 9.0. He had a 0.95 WHIP and a 2.36 ERA.
He has recovered from a relatively average April. He is now 5-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 starts, with 73 strikeouts and 24 walks in 78 innings.
With the recent losses to the starting rotation — Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco are both out for the season with Tommy John surgery — Valdez’s durability and effectiveness have never been more valuable.
That makes the offseason more vital for the Astros and for Valdez, as the 31-year-old is heading for free agency after the season.
Earlier this season, some insiders projected that Valdez could get a free-agent contract worth nearly $200 million as the market’s top left-handed pitcher. That is even as he prepares to enter his age 32 season.
That’s a steep price for Houston. It would be more than double the five-year, $95 million deal it signed closer Josh Hader to last offseason.
Maybe the Astros will pay up, maybe not. But right now, it’s clear — Valdez isn’t going anywhere. He’s far too important to Houston’s season.