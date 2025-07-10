Astros Breakout Center Fielder Has Been Team's Unsung Hero This Season

Jake Meyers, the best CF in baseball was snubbed from the All Star Roster.



Played in all but 2 games this year

Batting a .308 (Leads all CF)

.772 OPS

14 SB

15 Doubles

3rd in outs above average (AL)

Plays Gold Glove defense every night



IF anyone doesn't attend or drops, Meyers… pic.twitter.com/deWf9fTAcJ