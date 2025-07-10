Astros Breakout Center Fielder Has Been Team's Unsung Hero This Season
The Houston Astros entered the 2025 season with numerous unknowns up and down their roster, meaning that the team would be relying on a number of new faces to step up if they wanted to continue dominating the AL West.
With July now well underway, it's safe to say that they've gotten the production they were looking for and more from their revamped roster, currently sitting atop the division standings with a 55-37 record.
Much of the media coverage surrounding the Astros' success has centered on the team's superb pitching and AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner, Cam Smith, but there has also been another largely unheralded name who has played just as big a role as anybody in getting the team to where it is now.
This would be centerfielder Jake Meyers, who, now in his fifth year with the team, is putting together the best season yet of his career.
After putting up rather uninspiring stats the last few seasons, Meyers has absolutely exploded in 2025 to the tune of a career-best .308 batting average and .774 OPS.
This shocking uptick comes on the heels of a 2024 campaign in which he managed only a .219 batting average and an OPS under .650 as the team's everyday starter in center.
In addition to his insane jump offensively, Meyers has also remained a top-flight defender out in centerfield for Houston, routinely making Gold Glove caliber plays in one of the most challenging positions on the diamond.
Meyers' massive leap may have seemingly come out of nowhere, but the Astros aren't complaining one bit, given the roster turmoil they have been dealing with.
Injuries have been a recurring theme for the team in 2025, and the outfield in particular has been particularly hard-hit. Through all of this, Meyers has been the steadying force, only missing a handful of games all season long.
Simply put, Meyer has been invaluable to the Astros this season, and as such, deserves his flowers as much as anybody else in the clubhouse.
If he can continue his stellar pace down the back half of the season, then he could very well end up helping the team get back to the mountain top come season's end.
