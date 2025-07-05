Astros Cheating Scandal Brought Up by Dodgers Announcer During Blow Out
The Houston Astros destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Fourth of July.
There's some history between the two sides, so it had to feel good for everyone involved with the Astros to see their team set the record for most runs scored by an opposing team at Dodger Stadium en route to their 18-1.
Houston looks dominant again, taking apart the beat up pitching staff thrown at them while also muting the star-studded lineup of Los Angeles.
More News: Houston Astros Star Rookie Has Gotten Better Every Month this Season
Normally, the destruction that took place on Friday would be the talking point, but things have gone in a completely different direction based on what Dodgers commentator Orel Hershiser said in the top of the third inning when he brought up the Astros past cheating scandal.
"I don't want to open an old wound. But in some ways, they're swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming," he said after Cam Smith roped a double off the center field wall.
Naturally, this caused a stir online with many taking shots at Hershiser.
More News: Marlins Pitcher Shockingly Named Player Astros Should Trade for This Summer
It's no secret that Los Angeles felt some type of way after losing to Houston in the 2017 World Series after the sign stealing scandal was later unveiled, and they have not been silent about it since.
But the fact that this happened eight years ago and it's being brought up with this current Astros team was enough for people to get agitated, with some stating that Hershiser was insinuating Houston was cheating again.
More News: Crafting the Perfect Houston Astros 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Scenarios
Whether or not that was directly what he was alluding to or not in that moment is something only he knows.
This is the only series the two World Series hopefuls will play this year before a potential matchup in the Fall Classic if both are able to make it there.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.