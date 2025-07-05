Marlins Pitcher Shockingly Named Player Astros Should Trade for This Summer
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Houston Astros, who are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the American League West.
Even though the Astros got off to their typically slow start and there was some panic after losing stars during the winter, Houston has been just fine.
Compared to years past, the team has gone about winning games a bit differently, but they have had a ton of success thus far.
More News: Astros Duo Receiving Warranted American League MVP Consideration
The Astros have been led by a dynamic duo at the top of their rotation and one of the best bullpens in baseball. However, the lineup has largely underperformed and feels like the logical place for them to seek upgrades this summer.
Houston is known for making some surprise splashes out of nowhere, and with the team having a good first half, that could happen again.
But David Schoenfield of ESPN.com has a different idea regarding who the Astros should trade for, making the case for it to be Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
“Astros general manager Dana Brown just talked about looking for a left-handed bat to help his right-heavy lineup, but the Astros have a track record for making big pitching moves like this at the deadline.”
This might come a little bit out of left field, but with a history of trading for top tier pitchers and a need in the rotation, it could make sense.
More News: Astros Move Yordan Alvarez To 60-Day Injured List
While improving the lineup feels like a must, adding another front-end caliber starting pitcher could take Houston from being just a playoff team to a true threat in the American League.
When it comes to Alcantara, there are certainly some concerns. He is in his first year coming back from Tommy John surgery, which generally has some ups and downs for pitchers. There has been quite a bit of that for Alcantara this campaign, especially early on. However, in June, he posted a 4.34, which was his best month.
More News: What Latest Devastating Yordan Alvarez Injury Update Could Mean for Astros
While those might not be front-end numbers, four of his five starts were very good, with one being a disaster against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The improved play in June could be a sign of things to come for the right-hander even if his sample size of success has been small.
If Houston were to acquire him, it would give them some potential insurance in case they lose Framber Valdez in free agency this winter.
There is certainly some risk in trading for Alcantara, especially when it comes to the potential cost it would take to land him, but there is also a lot of upside in acquiring the talented right-hander.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.