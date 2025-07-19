Astros Climb out of Early Slump With Dominant Stretch Since May 25
The second-half of the season is now in full swing and the Houston Astros are the real deal. As of May 25 they have the third-best record in the league behind the red hot Milwaukee Brewers (32-12) and the Toronto Blue jays (31-15).
To start the year the Astros went 16-14 from the end of March through the month of April. They started slow, but have turned it around.
Since the end of May they have posted a 29-16 record which included a league best June when they went 19-7. During that particular stretch they posted two sweeps against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs who have two of the best records in the league.
One of their most impressive feats came as of recent when they traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers who are even better than the Astros at home. During that series in early July, the Astros not only swept them, but outscored them 29-6 including an 18-1 victory in the first game.
The All-Star break couldn't have come at a better time for the Astros as they had monumental amounts of injuries piling up. Up until their last two series before the break (the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers) they had yet to lose a series since May 25.
One of the main concerns that Houston is facing is that Yordan Alvarez has yet to return from the injured list. Their offensive production has been slipping the past few weeks and as the trade deadline is approaching it might be time they go out and get a strong bat.
Houston is in a tough away stretch against the Seattle Mariners who are 7-3 in their last 10 and right behind them in the American League West. The Astros are 56-41 with a four game lead over the Mariners.
Once they finish up in Seattle they will head down to Arizona and take on the Diamondbacks before they head home. The Astros are above .500 both at home and on the road, but increasingly difficult to beat at Daikin Park where they are 33-19.
