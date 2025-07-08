Astros Pedigree Perfectly Demonstrated by Dominance Over Fellow Division Leaders
The Houston Astros have been on an absolute tear over the last month, boasting an MLB-best 24-8 record since June 1.
The team has continued to navigate around the mountain of injuries they have been forced to deal with, still looking every bit the part of true World Series contenders.
This elite pedigree was put on full display over the weekend when the Astros made the trek out west for a three-game showdown against the National League's best squad in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Houston went into Chavez Ravine and handed their familiar foe a dominant three-game sweep that put the entire league on notice, outscoring the high-octane Dodgers 29-6 across all three matchups.
This lopsided beatdown of what's arguably been the best team in all of baseball was a massive statement by the Astros, and it also serves as just the latest example of their dominance over the game's top sides.
Following their three-game sweep against Los Angeles, Houston now boasts an absurd 13-2 record against current division leaders this season.
There are plenty of ways to break down how good a team has been playing, but sheer dominance like this against the rest of the MLB's best teams is really all the Astros need to prove their elite pedigree.
No amount of advanced analytics or in-depth statistical analysis is going to come close to making the kind of statement this record does.
The fact that Houston has assembled such a dominant squad despite the hurdles and obstacles thrown in their path makes them all the more impressive.
Nobody has been bitten harder by the injury bug than the Astros this season, and they are still missing several pieces of their starting rotation and lineup.
None of that has appeared to faze the team in the slightest, though, as they continue to roll with the punches game after game and week after week.
If this is how good they are against the rest of baseball's top teams, even with all the injuries, then the rest of the MLB should be very worried about what they'll look like come playoff time.
