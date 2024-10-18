Astros Could Replace Newly Acquired Ace With Potential New York Mets Free Agent
The Houston Astros could use some help on the mound moving forward, and with a clear way of fixing that issue during the offseason, don't be surprised if they do just that.
There will be multiple options for them to pursue, but if history repeats itself, the Astros aren't a team that wants to spend a ton of money. They don't mind paying their core guys, but it isn't like this ball club has signed free agents to ridiculous contracts in the past decade.
At some point, that might change.
However, with Alex Bregman's pending free agency situation, they might not do so this winter. If they decide to spend money, there are a few players Houston should think about pursuing.
Of the players who fit that description include Sean Manaea. Manaea could also be Yusei Kikuchi's replacement, as the left-hander is set to hit free agency this winter.
Manaea, who had questions about his ability on the bump, has quieted any doubters about the arm he is during the year. He's been one of the top left-handed pitchers in baseball, a promising sign for a guy who could opt out of his $13.5 million deal and hit free agency again.
With his show on the mound, it seems all but guaranteed that he'll do as such. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report was the latest to predict he'd do just that.
"New York has received much closer to the version of Manaea who was a borderline ace with the Oakland Athletics, as opposed to the one who underwhelmed in individual seasons with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants before joining the Mets... So, Manaea will obviously opt out of $13.5 million in 2025. The Mets will likely counter by extending a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to him. He could either accept that and return to the Mets in 2025, or decline it and look for more total money over a multi-year deal in free agency. Having the qualifying offer attached to him, though, would mean any team other than the Mets would have to surrender draft compensation to sign him."
Manaea has also been lights out during the postseason, which the Astros have to keep in mind. This team is built to win in the playoffs, so having guys with experience goes a long way.
In the regular season, he posted an impressive 3.47 ERA and struck out 184 hitters in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
He might've priced himself out of Houston, but the 32-year-old could be interested in playing for a team that's found as much success as the Astros have over the past decade.