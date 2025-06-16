Inside the Astros

Astros Could Snag These Players From Red Sox in Wake of Rafael Devers Trade

After losing a handful of starting pitchers to injury to start the season, the Houston Astros could be in the market for a Red Sox pitcher.

Dalton Rice

Jun 6, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) reacts after the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium
Jun 6, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) reacts after the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After the stunning announcement that the Boston Red Sox were trading away star DH Rafael Devers, the Houston Astros may be able to negotiate a deal to bolster their injury-plagued starting rotation.

Boston currently has a trove of starters not named Garrett Crochet, including multiple on expiring contracts. Lucas Giolito and Walker Buehler could be enticing options for the Astros as the trade deadline rolls closer.

Giolito, 30, is in the second year of a two-year, $38.5 million contract and could be a name that gains some attention if the Red Sox continue to stick around the middle of the AL East. After undergoing elbow surgery before his first season in Boston, Giolito has pitched to a 5.45 ERA over eight starts with a 2-1 record.

The 2025 season has been up-and-down for the former first-round pick with half of his starts lasting less than five innings. His 7.03 strikeouts-per-nine is the lowest since his first full MLB season in 2018.

Lucas Giolito is pulled from his start against the Angels by manager Alex Cora
Jun 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) relieves pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Fenway Park / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Buehler, 30, made a leap by leaving the only team he had ever pitched for in the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason and the results have been below the expectations of his $21 million contract.

After recording the final out of the 2024 World Series, Buehler took the time to recover from his second Tommy John surgery and landed with the Red Sox at the end of December. Through 11 starts, the 2015 first-round pick has a 5.01 ERA and a 5-4 record. Similar to Giolito, his starts have been very up-and-down with two of his five starts since returning from injury at the end of May have lasted less than three innings

Houston could very much be in the market to add pitching after missing Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, J.P France, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and Hayden Wesneski from the Major League pitching staff.

Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco plays with the rosin bag during a start against the Rangers
May 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) tosses a rosin bag in the air between pitches during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Outlets have Houston's farm system ranked as one of, if not the worst in all of baseball but there is big league talent to trade, mostly from a solid depth of position players. Brice Matthews, the club's top prospect, is on the verge of making his MLB Debut and could be a solid piece to offer up along with Jacob Melton, who recently made his debut before heading to the injured list with a sprained ankle.

The July 31 trade deadline is approaching rapidly and the Astros have a chance to build upon their 4.5 game lead in the AL West entering play on June 16.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Dalton Rice
DALTON RICE

Dalton Rice covers multiple MLB teams as well as Tulane and Clemson for On Sports Illustrated. He graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2022 and is a passionate Red Sox fan.

