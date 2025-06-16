Astros Could Snag These Players From Red Sox in Wake of Rafael Devers Trade
After the stunning announcement that the Boston Red Sox were trading away star DH Rafael Devers, the Houston Astros may be able to negotiate a deal to bolster their injury-plagued starting rotation.
Boston currently has a trove of starters not named Garrett Crochet, including multiple on expiring contracts. Lucas Giolito and Walker Buehler could be enticing options for the Astros as the trade deadline rolls closer.
Giolito, 30, is in the second year of a two-year, $38.5 million contract and could be a name that gains some attention if the Red Sox continue to stick around the middle of the AL East. After undergoing elbow surgery before his first season in Boston, Giolito has pitched to a 5.45 ERA over eight starts with a 2-1 record.
The 2025 season has been up-and-down for the former first-round pick with half of his starts lasting less than five innings. His 7.03 strikeouts-per-nine is the lowest since his first full MLB season in 2018.
Buehler, 30, made a leap by leaving the only team he had ever pitched for in the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason and the results have been below the expectations of his $21 million contract.
After recording the final out of the 2024 World Series, Buehler took the time to recover from his second Tommy John surgery and landed with the Red Sox at the end of December. Through 11 starts, the 2015 first-round pick has a 5.01 ERA and a 5-4 record. Similar to Giolito, his starts have been very up-and-down with two of his five starts since returning from injury at the end of May have lasted less than three innings
Houston could very much be in the market to add pitching after missing Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, J.P France, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and Hayden Wesneski from the Major League pitching staff.
Outlets have Houston's farm system ranked as one of, if not the worst in all of baseball but there is big league talent to trade, mostly from a solid depth of position players. Brice Matthews, the club's top prospect, is on the verge of making his MLB Debut and could be a solid piece to offer up along with Jacob Melton, who recently made his debut before heading to the injured list with a sprained ankle.
The July 31 trade deadline is approaching rapidly and the Astros have a chance to build upon their 4.5 game lead in the AL West entering play on June 16.
