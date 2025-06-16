Inside the Astros

Where Young Houston Astros Ace Stands Against Other Cy Young Favorites

Where does Hunter Brown stand in the AL Cy Young race after Saturday's master class?

Anders Pryor

Jun 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park.
Jun 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown has taken himself from an underrated, ascending young pitcher to one of the best arms in the MLB in 2025. And he's still finding new ways to raise the bar and impress fans.

Brown put on a show in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins, throwing for seven innings with three hits, two earned runs, and a new career-high 12 strikeouts. It's his first outing with double-digit punchouts, and his ERA now stands at 1.88.

In many years, Brown would be an easy favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award. His 0.93 WHIP and 105 strikeouts are both ranked No. 6 in baseball and his 8-3 record is tied for second-best.

More News: Rumored Houston Astros Target Not Expected To Be Moved at Trade Deadline

So what's the gap between Brown and the other favorites?

It's hard to point to anyone but Tarik Skubal as the singular favorite right now. The Detroit Tigers ace — the word "ace" doesn't even really do him justice — is defending his title from last year, grabbing the American League Cy Young award while claiming pitching's triple crown.

Skubal has the best WHIP in baseball at 0.81. Skubal bests Brown in strikeouts at 111-105, but Brown wins in ERA at 1.88 versus 1.99. Skubal also has the team success card in his back pocket should things stay close down the stretch, with the Tigers sporting the best record in the AL

More News: Houston Astros Could Address Lineup Needs by Trading with Miami Marlins

But Brown isn't alone in trying to catch the reigning winner. First-year New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried has answered the bell flawlessly, stepping in for the injured Gerrit Cole, and has also put himself in the Cy Young race.

Fried is behind on Brown's strikeouts, having just 90 as of Sunday. But he's comparable in everything else. His 1.89 ERA is right there with Brown. He has a 0.95 WHIP, but Fried beats Brown in innings pitched at 95 compared to 86.

More News: Astros Make Flurry of Roster Moves Official After Latest Injury

In short, Brown's chances of winning the award are as good as anyone's. He has even more traction against the next group in the conversation, like Fried's teammate Carlos Rodon, or new Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

While he may have to rely on Skubal's numbers to drop a tad, which he can control, everything he can control should keep him at the front of the race.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/News