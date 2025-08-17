Astros' Dana Brown Reveals Game Plan for Slugger's Rehab Assignment Ramp Up
The Houston Astros have been unable to avoid the injury bug throughout the MLB regular season, constantly having to shuffle their roster because of players going down with an assortment of ailments.
Most recently, it was closer Josh Hader who had to be sidelined. For the first time in his career, he landed on the injured list, dealing with a shoulder issue. That puts a lot of pressure on the rest of the bullpen to step up and perform in his absence, especially because of how well he had been performing. His absence is going to be a lengthy one as well.
While the news for Hader wasn’t positive, there was good news given on Sunday in regard to one of the other injured players the Astros are without. All-Star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is finally beginning his rehab assignment. He will be heading to Double-A Corpus Christi and things will get underway on Tuesday, according to manager Joe Espada.
During the team’s pregame radio show on Sunday, general manager Dana Brown offered some more insight into the plan for Alvarez. He will be in the lineup on Tuesday before getting an off day on Wednesday. The plan after that is for him to hopefully take the next step by playing in back-to-back days on Thursday and Friday.
That would be a major step in the right direction if Alvarez is able to play on consecutive days and suffer no setbacks. He last appeared in a Major League game on May 2 and has been sidelined since because of a hand injury that was eventually revealed to be a fracture. The last time he started back-to-back days was April 28 and 29.
Brown added a potential timeline on when the All-Star could be back with the Major League team as well. There is a chance that he will return during the backend of the team’s four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles next week. But it sounded as if that was the earliest he would be back.
More than likely, Houston will be patient when it comes to activating Alvarez. Based on Brown’s comments, a return during the team’s homestand that starts on Aug. 26 is a more realistic target for Alvarez to be back with the club.
The Astros begin a seven-game road trip on Aug. 18 with a visit to the Detroit Tigers for three contests before traveling to take on the Orioles in a four-game set. Houston is looking forward to getting their star slugger back into the lineup. Despite his brutal start to the 2025 season with a .210/.306/.340 slash line, he is one of the most feared left-handed hitters in the game.