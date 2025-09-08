Astros Fall Again to Rangers, See AL West Magic Number Chase Tightens
The Houston Astros lost their series with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, falling in the third and final game, 4-2, as their lead in the AL West shrunk again.
The Astros (78-66) fell behind after second inning but the contest in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Jeremy Pena. But the Rangers reclaimed the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run frame, fueled by Jake Burger’s two-run home run that drove in Josh Jung. He broke the tie with an RBI double that scored Cody Freeman.
Houston had only five hits and Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin no-hit the Astros into the fifth inning. Starter Framber Valdez went seven innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs. He struck out five and walked one. He had no “cross-up” incidents with his catcher. The Astros head to Toronto for a three-game series that starts on Tuesday. Houston could use the day off.
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Sunday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 17. Since the magic number is fueled by Astros wins and Seattle Mariners losses, Houston received no help. The Mariners blew out the Atlanta Braves, 18-2. The Astros loss allowed Seattle to cut Houston’s lead to 2.5 games. Texas is now four games back.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros starting on Friday.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 17
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 18
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 7)
Houston Astros: 78-66 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 75-68 (2.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 74-70 (4.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (19 games): Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (18 games): Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.