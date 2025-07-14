Astros' First-Round Pick Makes Decision About Beginning His Professional Career
For the first time in a decade, the Houston Astros went the prep position player route in the draft.
There are risks that come with those selections, since high schoolers can ultimately decide to play in college instead of starting their professional journey immediately.
Whether the Astros were trying to avoid that possibility or simply were targeting players who they felt could impact winning the most coming out of college, the 2025 draft brought a change in philosophy when they selected Xavier Neyens out of Mount Vernon High School in the state of Washington.
It's easy to see why Houston is enamored with him.
He's got crazy raw power at his age, and at 6-foot-4, he moves well enough where he projects to eventually land at third base, giving the Astros a long-term option at the hot corner somewhere down the line.
Selected at 21st overall, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't want to begin his professional journey. But since he was committed to the powerhouse Northwest program Oregon State Beavers, there was always a chance that he decided to experience college baseball instead.
However, that won't be the case.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Neyens made it clear very early on that he would forego that commitment and join Houston's organization.
"Neyens has committed to play college baseball at Oregon State but said Sunday he will forgo his pledge to sign with the Astros instead. The slot value for Neyens' pick is $4,122,500," the insider wrote.
He has some big shoes to fill.
Neyens is the first prep position player taken in the first round by the Astros since Kyle Tucker in 2015, and he's the first prep infielder taken in the first round since Carlos Correa in 2012.
Both those players became franchise cornerstones and legends for what they did when they were in Houston, with Correa helping them win their first-ever World Series championship in 2017 and Tucker securing a second in 2022.
Neyens will be given a chance to play shortstop, but third base is the Astros' backup plan.
With him officially committed to beginning his professional career, the work now begins for the talented 18-year-old.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.