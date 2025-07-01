Astros Former First-Round Pick Designated for Assignment by Milwaukee Brewers
Back in the 2015 MLB draft, the Houston Astros had three first-round picks to use.
They had the No. 5 pick originally, but also picked at No. 2 because they didn’t sign their first-rounder in 2014, Brady Aiken to a contract.
With those selections, the team came away with foundational pieces and future stars, third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker.
Both of those players would be integral to the Astros’ dynasty that began in 2017, kickstarting a stretch of seven consecutive ALCS appearances.
Their third first-rounder that year, outfielder Daz Cameron, also played a huge role despite never suiting up for Houston.
Cameron was one of the key pieces in the trade package that brought Justin Verlander to the Astros from the Detroit Tigers.
A highly-regarded prospect, the son of an All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner Mike Cameron has not lived up to expectations.
Daz was with the Milwaukee Brewers, most recently, picked up about two months ago, but will be on the lookout for a new franchise in the coming days.
To make room for Anthony Siegler on their Big League roster, the Brewers decided to designate Cameron for assignment.
Because he has no options left, Milwaukee had to remove him from the 40-man roster, subjecting him to waivers, where he is expected to pass through.
Since Cameron has been outrighted in his career, he has the option to reject being sent to the minor leagues and could become a free agent.
As a reserve outfielder for the Brewers, he had a .195/.214/.293 slash line in 42 plate apperances with a -0.5 bWAR.
A productive player in the minors, Cameron has not been able to carry that success over into the Big Leagues.
