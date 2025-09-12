Astros Funnel Playoff Hopes Toward Pair of Aces Against Atlanta Braves
The Houston Astros walked out of Toronto with a series loss after falling to the Blue Jays, 6-0, on Thursday at Rogers Centre.
The Astros (79-68) don’t get any time to rest. Houston heads to Atlanta to play a three-game series that starts on Friday against the Braves. Then, they return home for a final dose of American League West action against the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners. The division race is coming down to the wire and next week could decide it.
But Houston must maintain its lead over the Mariners and Rangers this weekend first. Friday’s and Saturday’s games are set for 6:15 p.m. central. Sunday’s finale is set for 12:35 p.m. The Astros know who will pitch on Saturday and Sunday. Friday is an open question, according to pitching probables that were posted by Chander Rome of the Athletic on X (formerly Twitter).
Friday: TBA
The Astros lost Luis Garcia to a new elbow injury earlier this week, but he started on Tuesday so he would not have been an option for this spot. Houston also lost Spencer Arrighetti, most likely for the season, late last month, leaving another hole in the rotation. The Astros only have four listed starters on their web site.
There was some thought that AJ Blubaugh might take the spot, but he pitched on Tuesday in relief of Garcia. Lance McCullers isn’t an option as he pitched on Thursday in relief. Houston called up JP France for the Toronto series and he has not pitched yet. He could get the call on Friday.
Saturday: RHP Hunter Brown
Brown (11-7, 2.25) likely won’t win the Cy Young in the American League, but he’ll get some votes after an impressive, breakthrough season that could set him up to be next year’s opening day starter — if Houston is unable to retain left-hander Framber Valdez.
With a win on Saturday, Brown would set a new career best for wins in a season with 12. He won his last start against the Texas Rangers last Saturday, as he gave up four hits and no runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked three. In his last seven starts, he is 2-2 with a 1.44 ERA, including 41 strikeouts and 14 walks in 43.2 innings.
His 2.25 ERA is already a career low. So is his .198 opponent batting average. So are his 190 strikeouts. It’s hard to believe Houston would be in the race to win the American League West if Brown had gotten hurt at some point this season.
Sunday: LHP Framber Valdez
Valdez (12-9, 3.42) has put the cross-up kerfuffle behind him, but the Astros need him to put this slump behind him down the stretch. He lost his last start against the Rangers a Sunday ago, as he allowed five hits and three earned runs in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.
But it’s been worse. In his last seven starts, Valdez is 1-5 with a 5.95 ERA. He struck out 30 and walked 14 in 42.1 innings and has allowed 28 earned runs. He is clearly struggling down the stretch at a time when the Astros don’t have other options to lean home. Houston must start him and hope he can get right.
In other ways, this is a typical Valdez season as he heads into free agency. Batters are hitting .233 against him. He has 171 strikeouts. He’s right at his usual walk total with 58. He’s been a workhorse and taken every turn in the rotation. But, right now, the performance isn’t enough.