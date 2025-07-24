Astros Have AL's Best Record Despite Insanely Bad Injury Luck
The Houston Astros have been one of the most interesting teams in all of baseball this season, and a large part of that has been due to the absurd number of injuries they've been forced to endure.
No team in baseball has been bitten harder by the injury bug than the Stros have, and no team has lost as many key players as they have, either.
More News: Top Insider Tabs Orioles' Cedric Mullins as Best Astros Trade Deadline Fit
As absurd as it may seem, Houston currently has 16 players on the shelf due to injury, a figure that includes five members of their starting rotation and six hitters from their Opening Day lineup.
It seems impossible that any team that has endured such an enormous amount of attrition would be able to put together any sort of success, but that's exactly what the Astros have done.
Despite all of the hurdles and obstacles Houston's comically bad injury luck has presented, they've somehow managed to maintain the elite form that has come to define them over their decade-long run of dominance.
More News: Astros Can Bolster Rotation Depth By Acquiring Available Cardinals Star
This remarkable resilience was demonstrated perfectly over the past several games, as the Astros responded to the loss of star third baseman Isaac Paredes by sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks, and capturing the best record in the entire American League at 60-42.
Houston has accomplished many legendary feats over the last decade or so, but its success this season might just be the most impressive thing on that very long list of achievements.
Any other team would have long since collapsed under the unbearable weight the Astros have had to endure, but this clearly isn't any other team.
More News:Does This Trade Package To Land Much-Needed Slugger Make Sense for Astros?
This is a team that only appears to grow stronger in the face of ever growing adversity, and that makes them extremely dangerous.
Houston is only going to get stronger over the next couple of months as a number of key pieces work their way back from the IL, both on the mound and in the lineup, and they will also figure to be very active at next week's trade deadline.
If this is what the Astros look like now, then the rest of baseball should be very afraid of what they will look like come October.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.