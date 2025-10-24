Astros Have a Sneaky Good Free Agent Option for Rotation Depth
All eyes this offseason will be on Houston Astros free agent pitcher Framber Valdez.
He is going to be a coveted pitcher in free agency by some of the contenders, and a return to the Astros is not a given by any means. If he does indeed leave, Houston will have to add some pitchers through free agency or trades to go pair with Hunter Brown at the top of the rotation.
One arm that the Astros are linked to is Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He would be an innings-eater for Houston and has been a perennial NL Cy Young contender for the past few years. However, they have also been linked to very intriguing pitcher from the Boston Red Sox.
Astros Linked to Red Sox Pitcher Lucas Giolito
The Red Sox turned things around in the middle of the season with a 10-game winning streak leading into the All-Star Break. That allowed them to climb back into the playoff race and get in as a wild card team.
One of the reasons for Boston's turnaround was right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito, who had a strong season. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com thinks there could be a market for him with the Astros since he mentioned them as a potential landing spot along with the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.
"After missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery, Giolito had a solid return this past season, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox -- his best season since '21. Giolito missed the Wild Card Series with right elbow discomfort, so potential suitors will study his medicals very closely, but after throwing 145 innings in '25, he should have a market for his services,'' wrote Feinsand.
Giolito was ruled out of the American League Wild Card Series against the Yankees with discomfort, but the Red Sox didn't rule him out for a possible return in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays if they had advanced.
Because of that, Houston and every other team would have to look closely at his medical records before handing him a deal this winter, but if he's cleared to pitch, he could be a nice addition as rotation depth for the Astros.
In his 26 starts this year, Giolito struck out 121 batters and had a WHIP of 1.29. His 10 wins were his highest total since 2021 with the Chicago White Sox when he won 11 games. While the 31-year-old won't be a top-of-the-rotation arm, he was durable and would be an upgrade for Houston.