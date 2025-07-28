Former MLB GM Shares Which Players He Has Heard Have Been Connected to Astros
It is no secret what the Houston Astros are looking to acquire ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
General manager Dana Brown has not been shy about saying he is looking to upgrade the team’s lineup, with sights set on a left-handed bat. While the team would take a player at any position, preferably it would be someone capable of playing the infield.
That isn’t all too surprising given the current state of the team.
The Astros are without five players who were in the lineup on Opening Day, all of them currently sidelined by injuries.
Third baseman Isaac Paredes was the latest casualty with a hamstring injury more severe than originally believed. He joins center fielder Jake Meyers, shortstop Jeremy Pena, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez on the injured list.
Finding someone who can play second or third base would be the ideal outcome for Houston, but they aren’t leaving any stone unturned.
A left fielder could fit because they would shift Jose Altuve back to the keystone if need be.
Who could they be targeting to address those needs?
According to Jim Bowden, during a recent appearance on Foul Territory, he has heard three names linked to the Astros: Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves.
However, the former MLB executive did add that his Braves sources have said Albies hasn’t been discussed in any capacity in trade talks.
In the midst of the least productive offensive season of his career, it is hard to envision Atlanta selling Albies at this point.
If the Astros were able to acquire him, he could provide the team with incredible value as a bounce back candidate. And at the very least, would provide elite defense at second base.
Lowe would also address the void at second base while providing elite power production for a player at the position.
However, there would be some legitimate concerns about adding him to the mix because of his extensive injury history. He is currently on the injured list but expected back in the very near future.
O’Hearn is the only one of the three who would be a surefire rental, set to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign; Lowe has a team option for 2026 and Albies has team options for 2026 and 2027.
Best suited as the left-handed hitting side of a platoon, O’Hearn has been playing more in the field this year at first base and in the corner outfield spots, more than holding his own.
He could be a platoon partner for the struggling Christian Walker at first base and play some outfield when Joe Espada wants to maximize the offensive potential, sliding Altuve back to the infield.
