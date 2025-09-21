Astros Make Huge Donation to Rebuild Central Texas Little League Park
Historic flooding in Central Texas during the Fourth of July weekend brought together the community and baseball teams alike earlier this season.
The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers used their series in Houston in July shortly after the flooding to help raise awareness for those that lost their homes and livelihoods and to raise money for victims in the aftermath. Now, the Astros are working to take care of those that lost their opportunity to play baseball because of the flooding.
On Saturday, the Astros Foundation announced a donation via a press release and before the game as the team hosted more than 1,000 flood-impacted residents from Kerr County for the game against the Seattle Mariners. CW 39 in Houston was among the outlets to report the donation.
Astros Give Back to Little League Park
“We are proud to announce this Astros Foundation initiative, a $2.5 million commitment to our neighbors in Central Texas,” Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane said. “Not only is this a commitment of funds, but the Astros will lead the renovations and are committed to having it ready for the beginning of the season in the Spring of 2026.”
The funds will go to help support the reconstruction and maintenance of Ingram Little League Park, which is in Ingram, Texas, and located in Kerr County. The park’s web site reported that the fields were “entirely gone” after flooding from the Guadalupe River. The organization that runs the fields was soliciting donations on the site.
The Astros are now stepping up to make sure that young baseball players have somewhere to play next spring and summer. According to the report, the donation will go toward supporting the reconstruction of three playing fields, two practice fields and batting cages.
“The Ingram Little League Ballpark is a cherished local institution that has served over 200 youth each year for the past 35 years,” said Emelda Douglas, senior vice president, community affairs and executive director of the Astros Foundation. “We are honored to be able to help rebuild and maintain a place that is an anchor for the community to gather and also aligns with our mission and values of supporting and growing youth sports and education.”
The Astros wrap up their three-games series with the Mariners on Sunday evening. Houston is locked in a race to make the postseason after losing the first two games of the series and then falling into a tie for the final wild card berth with the Boston Red Sox.