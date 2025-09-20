Impact of Critical Astros Loss to Mariners on AL West Title Chase
The Houston Astros found themselves on the wrong end of their series opener with the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Daikin Park.
The Mariners (85-69) beat the Astros (84-70), 4-0, to claim the lead in the American League West Division for one day. The pair entered the series tied for the division lead. One will win the division. The other will, most likely, claim an American League wild card berth.
Houston was mystified by Mariners starter Bryan Woo, who gave up one hit in five innings before he left the game. The bullpen held things down from there. Houston couldn’t get anything going at the plate. Seattle got solo home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and Victor Robles. Even with that, Astros starter Hunter Brown went six innings, struck out nine and passed 200 strikeouts in a season for the first time in his career.
The remainder of the pitching probables are set. Saturday’s game, set for 6:10 p.m., features Houston’s Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.59) against Seattle’s George Kirby (9-7, 4.46). Sunday’s game, set for 6:10 p.m., features Houston’s Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04) against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53).
The State of the AL West Race
Houston and Seattle were tied going into Friday’s game that the magic number to clinch the division, at least for now, is a bit irrelevant. Each had a magic number of 10. But, because they’re playing head-to-head, the winner of each game has the potential to get a decided advantage. That’s because the magic number moves with a combination of wins and losses between the two teams.
So, Houston lost on Friday. How does that impact the race? Well, the Astros are a game back of the Mariners with eight games to play. In addition, that should have moved the Mariners’ magic number to clinch the division to eight. The Astros can win on Saturday to force a tie in the division once again and put the Mariners’ magic number on ice for a night. But, for now, Houston is a wild card team.
Because it’s a three-game series, one of these teams will leave the series with the division lead with six games to play. Houston must now win both games to claim the lead.
The Astros are attempting to keep their streak of American League West titles alive. Houston has won the last five division crowns and eight of the last nine since 2017, when they won their first World Series Crown.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 8
AL West Race (after Sept. 19)
Seattle Mariners: 85-69 (lead division)
Houston Astros: 84-70 (lead division)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 19)
New York Yankees: 86-68 (2.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 84-70 (tied for wild card berth)
Houston Astros: 84-70 (tied for wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 82-71 (1.5 games behind final berth)