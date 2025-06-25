Astros May Have Lost Chance to Extend Star Shortstop Due to Scott Boras
The Houston Astros are rolling right now and seem to have figured it out following what was a rough start to the season.
A huge part of the reason why things are going so well is the resurgent, career-best season from Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. The 27-year-old has been not just the best player on the team this year, but one of the best in all of Major League Baseball.
More News: Astros Have Six Top-Five Performers in All-Star Game Voting
Even though Pena is under team control for two more years, momentum had been rolling towards an extension between him and Houston, an agreement which would likely save the Astros money in the long-term on what looks to be a real superstar.
A recent development though has complicated those talks.
After it was reported this week that Pena had hired super agent Scott Boras as his new representation, fans in Houston immediately panicked that the notoriously tough negotiator would prevent the star from signing a team-friendly deal.
More News: Astros' Division Rivals 'Had Conversations' With Red Sox About Rafael Devers
Just one day later, it looks like that fear was for good reason.
According to a new report on Wednesday from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Pena and the team were in serious talks for a long-term extension in the $100 million range, but those talks have already now been put on hold with Boras becoming involved.
More News: Astros Should Target Marlins Pitcher to Address Needs in Starting Rotation
Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 further reported that the negotiation was for five years and worth $105 million, a deal that would be spectacular for the Astros if Pena was able to sustain his 2025 level of play.
If there's one thing Boras is known for, it's pushing his clients to hit the open market and wind up securing maximum value.
That certainly looks to be the case in this situation as talks which looked to be in the final stretch immediately are halted the second Boras came into the picture.
More News: Could Astros Make Play for Key White Sox Outfielder Ahead of Deadline?
Through 78 games this season, Pena is slashing an incredible .326/.380/.493 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI along with 15 stolen bases and still providing elite defense.
Already responsible for a bWAR of 4.5, Pena is legitimately on pace for a season which will have him close to the top of the list in terms of MVP votes.
If the talks do not resume soon, it's safe to say Houston has already maybe missed their window to get a deal that they wouldn't even think twice about.
Pena will continue to ball out this season and give the Astros a chance to win another championship, but it seems the ship has sailed on locking him up for the foreseeable future.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.