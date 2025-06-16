Astros General Manager Reveals Why Recent First-Round Prospect Was Not Promoted
The Houston Astros have been dealing with a ton of injuries recently, allowing some highly-regarded prospects and journeymen the chance at consistent playing time.
Outfielder Jacob Melton, the team’s top rated prospect, was going to be afforded the chance to show what he could do at the highest level with the chance to play virtually every day.
Unfortunately, a sprained ankle has led to the plan having to be readjusted, again.
Many people thought this would be the first chance to see another top prospect, Brice Matthews, get a shot at the Major League level.
While not an outfielder like Melton, the Astros could have used Mauricio Dubon as a regular in the grass to give Matthews a chance at consistent playing time at second base.
Alas, the franchise opted to go in a different direction.
Veteran utility man Luis Guillorme and fellow journeyman Cooper Hummell were added to the Major League roster instead, with Matthews sticking at Triple-A Sugar Land.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, his production this season, on the surface, certainly warrants consideration for a call-up.
He entered Sunday with an impressive .307/.408/.604 slash line over his previous 120 plate appearances, strengthening his case to join Houston, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).
There is however one flaw in his game holding him back from being called up to the Major Leagues: his lack of consistent contact.
“It’s a combination of swing decisions and sometimes he chases a little bit,” Brown told the team’s pregame radio show Sunday, per Rome.
“He’s swinging the bat well, and he’s starting to make more contact, and if it continues to trend in that direction, it could get interesting. Maybe he’ll force our hand. It’s really good to see that he’s swinging the bat well in Triple-A.”
As Rome shared, Matthews has a contact rate of only 67.3%, virtually identical to the 67.2% he put up last year.
Until that rate improves, the Astros are likely going to keep him in the minor leagues, since there are only three qualified players in the MLB who have a lower contact rate in 2025.
Matthews is showing improvement in his game at the plate, which is encouraging.
His strikeout rate has decreased in 2025 compared to 2024 and he isn’t chasing pitches outside of the strike zone as often.
Extreme splits are also something to keep an eye on in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Matthews is mashing on the road in several atmospheres where hitters thrive. But at his home field, where the conditions aren’t as favorable, he is struggling mightily.
Finding more consistency in his game will be key to the front office feeling comfortable enough to promote him to the big leagues.
