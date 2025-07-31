Astros Miss Out on Outfield Target Following Orioles Blockbuster With Mets
The Houston Astros have lost out on one of their trade deadline targets just a couple of hours before the chaos ends.
As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have acquired Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins in exchange for three prospects. Will Sammon of The Athletic later reported Anthony Nunez, Ramon Gomez and Chandler Marsh was the return package, with Nunez ranking 14th and Gomez ranking 30th in the Mets' system.
Houston -- who has been open about the fact that they are looking for outfield help -- was seen as a primary candidate for Mullins, however, it was always going to depend on the cost.
With a hot start, the overall numbers for the 30-year-old this season are solid. Mullins owns a slash line of .229/.305/.433 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI through 91 games.
Mullins dramatically cooled down and struggled for large portions of the year. Ahead of the deadline, the last month has been one of his better stretches yet, slashing .288/.347/.530 over the last 30 days (22 games).
Missing out on him stings a bit for an Astros team that is extremely injured and could have used his boost of power. However, his left-handed bat was probably the most attractive thing about Mullins.
It would have been the second deadline deal with Baltimore after acquiring Ramón Urías to help their gap at third base following the injury to Isaac Paredes.
Houston now will have to pivot over the next couple hours if they are going to land a lefty to help balance things out in a very right-handed heavy lineup.
