Astros Outfield Has Potential for Serious Logjam as Players Get Healthy
The Houston Astros have dealt with waves of injuries at different position groups this season. Right now, the position group under most duress is their outfield. That that group should have reinforcements coming soon.
The Astros have four different outfielders currently on rehab assignments in the minor leagues, including Taylor Trammell, Jake Meyers, Zach Dezenzo and Pedro León, per MLB.com. Any of them could be ready to help the Astros soon as they begin a stretch run in September to try and claim their eighth AL West title in nine seasons.
It may not take an injury to get any of them on the 26-man roster, either. The rosters expect to 28 players on Monday, so the Astros could bring one or two of them up for reinforcements to bolster depth behind their current outfielders.
The outfield’s return to health, and the potential logjam it could create, mimics what has happened with the starting pitching rotation this season. At one point the Astros had an entire rotation on their injured list. But they've seen the returns of Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Spencer Arrighetti.
Houston is also poised to get both Luis Garcia and JP France back at some point in September. Garcia remains on a rehab assignment while France is done and waiting a Triple-A Sugar Land.
Astros Outfielders on Rehab Assignments
Trammell went on the IL on Aug. 21 with a cervical muscle strain. He is expected to return sometime in September. On Friday with Sugar Land, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs. The Astros traded for Trammell in November, acquiring him from the New York Yankees for cash. He’s dealt with injuries all season and has slashed .208/.313/.354 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 42 games.
Meyers has been on the IL since July 11 with a right calf strain. The Astros were hoping to have him back sooner, but the good news is he's back on the field at Sugar Land. Playing alongside Trammell, he went 0-for-3 with the space Cowboys on Friday night. Meyers slashed .308/.369/.405 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 89 games before the injury.
Dezenzo can also play infield, and he went on the IL on June 1 with right hand inflammation. He is now on the 60-day IL. He played on Thursday with Sugar Land and went 1-for-4. It was his second rehab game and probably needs more time to prepare for a return. He played in 34 games before the injury and slashed .245/.321/.367 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
León has been on the IL all season with a grade one MCL strain. In 12 games in the minors, he’s slashed .318/.362/.705 with five home runs and 11 RBI.
Houston Astros Current Outfield Situation
The Astros currently have six players listed as outfielders, including two that flex into other positions. Jose Altuve, the veteran second baseman, moved to left field this season but has played as many games there as he has at second base. Yordan Alvarez, who just returned from the injured list, tends to log more time at designated hitter than in the outfield.
That leaves veteran Chas McCormick, trade deadline acquisition Jesús Sánchez, rookies Jacob Melton and Cam Smith as the remaining outfielders. Smith was one of three players the Astros acquired when they traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in the offseason.