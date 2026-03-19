How Astros Outfielder Jake Meyers Would Like to Boost His Game in 2026

All signs point toward Jake Meyers as a starting outfielder for the Houston Astros come opening day on March 26 against the Los Angeles Angels.

He should be in center field, where he has started at least 104 games each of the last three seasons. With Meyers defending the spacious outfield at Daikin Park, Houston can lean into his solid glove. Per Statcast, he has a career run value of 33 on defense, with 42 outs above average since he made his MLB debut in 2021.

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His defense makes a difference. If he has it his way, he’ll accomplish three goals this year, one of which feels like a stretch goal for the 29-year-old.

Jake Meyers' 2026 Goals

"Staying healthy is at the top of that."



Jake Meyers' main goal this year is health but he also wants to have quality at-bats, and "slug a little bit more." pic.twitter.com/k5Ndn1m5CD — Crush City Territory (@CrushCityShow) March 19, 2026

Meyers spoke recently to the Crush City Territory Pod, part of the Foul Territory network, about the upcoming season. He admitted he had three personal goals, one of which is vital — stay healthy.

Last season he missed more than a month with a calf strain and returned as Houston was trying to stay in the playoff picture. He reaggravated the injury the final weekend of the season and was put back on the 10-day injured list.

Keeping him on the field is important, especially if he hits like he did last season. He slashed .292.354/.373 with three home runs and 24 RBI. He’d like to maintain that on-base percentage after he was under .300 in the previous three seasons. He knows what that means.

“I just gotta have quality at-bats,” he said. “If I’m getting on base, then it’s stealing a bag so that Jose [Altuve] or Yordan [Alvarez] or Carlos [Correa] or Christian Walker can hit me in. That's what I'm gonna try to do.”

Meyers also has what could be considered a stretch goal for the season. It's one he's shown capable of previously. He'd like to add more slug to his performance.

He has hit home runs in the past. He slammed 10 in 2023 and 13 more in 2024. But he hasn't been known as much of a run producer. Historically, it’s meant sacrificing some of the on base he brings. In 2024 when he hit 13 home runs and drove in a career high 61 runs, he only batted .219.

“[I’d like to] grow my slug a little bit more, find areas to slug and get myself in plus counts and maybe let it [the bat] eat a little more,” Meyers said. “So that’s kind of where I want to be this year.”

If he's able to add that slug, that would be a bonus to an Astros lineup that already has plenty of it.