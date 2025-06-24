Inside the Astros

Astros Place Another Pitcher on Injured List in Flurry of Roster Moves

The injury bug will not leave the Houston Astros pitching staff alone.

Kenneth Teape

May 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Shawn Dubin (66) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Daikin Park.
May 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Shawn Dubin (66) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros have had some abysmal luck when it comes to the injury front during the 2025 MLB regular season.

There are currently 13 players on the injured list, including seven pitchers, all of whom are starters for the franchise.

Unfortunately, that number is going to grow again.

As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, the Astros are placing relief pitcher Shawn Dubin on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain.

That is never good news for a pitcher, as it could sometimes be a precursor to a more serious injury, sometimes Tommy John surgery being needed.

It is a major blow to Houston’s bullpen with Dubin pitching incredibly well as one of the middle relievers.

He has madae 18 appearances, throwing 20.1 innings with 18 strikeouts and an impressive 1.33 ERA. Dubin had already produced a 0.7 bWAR for the team and recorded six holds.

Only six pitchers have made more apperanaces than Dubin did thus far this season and only three relievers on the squad had a better bWAR number.

Taking his place on the roster will be Jordan Weems, who has yet to appear in a Major League game in 2025.

In 2024, he pitched 41 times for the Washington Nationals but was not overly effective in 41.2 innings with a 6.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Weems has a 5.26 ERA across 155.2 career innings in the Big Leagues.

To make room on their roster, Houston transferred right fielder Pedro Leon, who has been dealing with a sprained knee since the winter, to the 60-day injured list.

