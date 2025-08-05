Astros Reportedly Bringing Jon Singleton Back on Minor League Contract
The Houston Astros are apparently bringing back someone they parted ways with just last week.
According to a report on Tuesday afternoon from KPRC 2's Ari Alexander, the Astros are signing first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract after he was designated for assignment ahead of last week's trade deadline.
Singleton rejected the assignment after passing through waivers and became a free agent, but instead of winding up elsewhere he is likely to stay with Triple-A Sugar Land.
Prior to being designated for assignment, the 33-year-old played in three big league games for Houston this year and collected just one hit in nine plate appearances before the return of Jacob Melton led to the parting of ways.
Though the small sample size of games this year was not encouraging for Singleton, his numbers in Triple-A this year are actually very solid. In 18 games with Sugar Land after 55 for the New York Mets' affiliate in Syracuse, he slashed .254/.427/.640 with four home runs in 12 RBI.
The overall slash line across both stints this year sits at .224/.373/.451 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI.
Prior to spending most of his time in the minor leagues this year, Singleton had been a fixture in the team's lineup for the last year and a half. In 119 games in 2024, he had slashed .234/.321/.386 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI.
This was his second stint with the franchise after signing a minor league deal during the 2023 season, as well as being acquired by the Astros in a trade all the way back in 2011.
Making his big league debut eventually in 2014, he played 114 games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and would hit 14 home runs.
After eventually flaming out due to performance and some other issues, he did not appear in the big leagues again until 2023.
Singleton has had a long road towards trying to be a Major Leaguer, and Houston has been at the center of a huge part of his career.
Whether or not he's going to be able to actually contribute to the Astros this season remains to be seen, but he is certainly going to do his best to prove he can do just that while playing for Sugar Land.
Singleton's numbers are worth monitoring over the next several weeks to see if he can eventually make his way back up.
