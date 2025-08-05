MLB Executive Believes Astros Fans Rejuvenated by Carlos Correa Reunion
The Houston Astros accomplished most of what they set out to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
They needed some infield help and landed the versatile Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles, who can ship in at multiple spots in the dirt.
But, he didn’t address their need for a left-handed batter.
That would come in the form of Jesus Sanchez, an outfielder who was acquired from the Miami Marlins to add some much-needed balance to the lineup.
The only thing that was missing from their deadline haul was a starting pitcher, but given the asking price that was set on the Marlins duo of Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, it just wasn’t in the cards for the Astros.
Instead, Houston will be relying on players coming off the injured list, such as Spencer Arrighetti and Cristian Javier, to help fill out the rotation behind their aces, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.
While fans may be disappointed that no starting pitcher was acquired, the feeling was fleeting because it turned to joy when it was announced the Astros were reuniting with Carlos Correa.
The Houston Astros-Carlos Correa Reunion
One of the heroes from their 2017 World Series team, he departed following the 2021 season, turning down a large offer from Houston to sign a deal with the Minnesota Twins following megadeals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants falling through because of medicals.
It is a move that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) highlighted in a recent piece handing out superlatives, calling Correa’s return the best reunion.
“Carlos Correa, who headed back to Houston in an emotional return trade that has fired up Astros fans. They remember Correa’s contributions over the years, including with the 2017 World Series team, as he kept pointing to his wrist yelling it’s his time as he rounded the bases on his clutch home runs in the postseason,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Hours before the trade deadline, insiders were reporting that any chance at a reunion was dead becuase the Twins had no interest in paying off a chunk of Correa’s contract and including an outfielder along with him in the deal.
But, Astros owner Jim Crane remainder persistent and eventually the two sides got back to the negotiating table and a deal was hammered out.
He isn’t going to be returning to shortstop. That spot is now held down by All-Star Jeremy Pena, who won the ALCS and World Series MVP awards in 2022 as his replacement.
Instead, Correa will be taking over at third base where Isaac Paredes, another All-Star, was residing before getting hurt in July.
A hamstring injury, which has turned out to be more severe than originally thought, could sideline the talented third baseman for the remainder of the 2025 season, including the playoffs.
Replacing him with a battle-tested veteran with championship experience such as Correa is about as good of a job as Houston could have done.
