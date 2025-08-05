Insider Says Twins Wanted Christian Walker Included In Carlos Correa Deal, Not Astros
In the wake of the trade deadline, reports have started to come out that features the Houston Astros and how they managed to pull off the reunion with Carlos Correa.
From Jim Crane convincing the Minnesota Twins' ownership group they need to shed payroll to Correa waiving his no-trade clause because the Twins were going to start rebuilding to what the Astros believed to be a season-ending injury for Isaac Paredes, things look a lot different in Houston than they did before July 31.
However it's one nugget that was shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that caused a bit of a frenzy.
More News: Astros Tried To Include Major Free Agent Signing in Carlos Correa Trade With Twins
The insider initially reported that the Astros wanted to include Christian Walker in the deal for Correa, offloading this past offseason's headlining addition after only a half of a year of work. However, he recently corrected that report by stating it was the Twins who actually wanted Walker.
It was easy to see why the first report could have caused a stir.
Many in the fanbase were already worried about giving an aging first baseman a lucrative contract after what happened with Jose Abreu. And when Walker began his tenure off so poorly, that elicited some bad memories that have been hard to shake.
More News: WATCH: Carlos Correa Hits First Home Run Since Rejoining Astros
Even now, it's not like Walker has turned his season around.
Entering Monday, he owns a .238/.301/.395 slash line with an OPS+ figure that's seven points below the league average of 100. While he has hit 15 home runs to go along with 58 RBI, he hasn't looked like the player he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and concerns about his contract are only going to increase.
Hearing Houston wanted to ship out Walker was surprising since that would be another admission of failure, this time much earlier than what occurred with Abreu.
However, that wasn't the case after all, with Minnesota being the ones who wanted the slugging Gold Glover in return for trading Correa.
More News: Astros Acquire Marlins Relief Pitcher in Post-Trade Deadline Deal
The new report at least makes it seem like the Astros are willing to be patient with Walker, hoping he finds his past form that made him one of the most coveted first basemen in the game.
That's not a given, though. And with more money now on the books after acquiring Correa, there's always a chance Houston looks to change things up in the near future, which is something they have done in the past.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.