Astros Have One Rising Star Among Major League Baseball's Top 100 Prospects
The Houston Astros have not much Top 100 talent in the farm system in recent years and this year they find one player in the Top 100 in the recent MLB Pipeline, which was updated to include this year's top draft picks.
Infielder Brice Matthews finds himself at No. 98 on the updated prospects list even though he has already been promoted to the Astros this season.
A prospect like Matthews remains a "prospect" until he have had at least 135 at-bats in the Majors and in his five games with the ball club he didn't even come close to that. So, for now, he will remain the organization's top prospect.
Brice Matthews This Season
The infielder was recalled by Houston from Sugar Land primarily because of injuries to some key players in their lineup, including Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers. Houston needed someone versatile to step in and even though Matthews is listed as a shortstop he suited up mostly at second base for the Astros.
Even though Meyers is still on the IL, Peña recently returned. Plus with the addition of Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline, it was a suitable time for Matthews to head back to Sugar Land which he did on August 1 when Peña came back.
Matthews posted a batting average and on-base percentage well under what he has shown in the minors, but his slugging helped boost the Astros. In his last seven games his slugging percentage climbed to .565 with three home runs and eight RBI.
This is his third season in the minors and the first full year that he has spent in Triple-A. With an OPS of .865 and a slash line of .276/.394/.471 it is easy to see why Houston decided to recall Matthews when injuries struck their line up.
The Astros This Year
Houston is holding on to the top position in the AL Central as they navigate the injuries that have been thrown at the organization this season. The Seattle Mariners have caught fire and only find themselves half of a game behind, but with the addition of Correa and the return of Peña the club could be able to get back on the offensive.
The Astros have returned home to take on a tough Boston Red Sox squad and are looking for redemption after the Sox swept them to start the month. Houston has been on the road since the first and will be glad to be back home as all eyes are set on the postseason.