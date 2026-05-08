Injuries Have Robbed Astros of Potential Dream Lineup This Season

Midway through the 2025 season, the Houston Astros got back together with an old flame.

The team traded for infielder Carlos Correa, who had been a hero on multiple World Series-winning squads but had been hobnobbing in Minneapolis with the Minnesota Twins for several years.

It was this addition that was supposed to put the Astros over the top. Because while the core wasn’t the same as it used to be in the glory days, the infield of Correa, Jeremy Peña, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker was supposed to be enough to put the Astros over the edge.

Or not.

In total, that fivesome has been in the lineup together just four times since July 31, 2025, the date Correa was acquired from Minnesota, according to information gathered by SleeperAstros on X (formerly Twitter). It only occurred once in 2025 and just three times this season.

This is the offensive core that was supposed to rekindle the magic in Houston. The one that was meant to bring more championships to a city that had gotten used to winning — and winning a lot. Now, injuries and bad luck have gotten in the way of that plan, leaving the Astros struggling to come up with answers.

Injuries Have Derailed the Plan

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

For anybody who wished that those five players would appear in the lineup together more often, they’ll have to wait one more season, and that’s assuming that all five are even on the team in 2027.

Correa is done for the year with a torn tendon in his ankle. Peña has barely touched the diamond, and he’s been so-so when he is on the field. Walker has been fantastic to start the year, while Paredes and Altuve have been average. If only all five were available and fully ready to go.

It probably wouldn’t have even mattered. This Astros team is such a mess that not even that wishful reality could take this squad to the top. Of course, it’s early and a lot of things can change throughout the long marathon that is the baseball season — just ask the 2024 Astros, who started off miserably and ended up winning the division — but there just isn’t any life in Daikin Park at the moment, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

The Correa injury was just the latest blow to what has already been a dreadful start. Coming back from that doesn’t seem likely, even if Yordan Alvarez goes nuclear the rest of the way or if Walker has his best season in years. Sometimes the vibes are just bad, and there’s nothing you can do about it.