Astros Sign Veteran Reliever Matt Bowman to Minor League Contract
The Houston Astros picked up some low-risk relief help on Saturday by signing former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Matt Bowman.
The Houston Chronicle first reported the signing on X (formerly Twitter). The deal was added to his MLB player page, and he was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Bowman was on the market after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Aug. 26. Baltimore released him on Friday.
The 34-year-old right-hander was struggling this season with the Orioles. He was 0-1 with a 6.20 ERA in 20 games, with 18 strikeouts and six walks in 24.2 innings. Baltimore designated him for assignment three other times this season and all three times he went unclaimed. Each time, the Orioles assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk, where he remained on stand-by to give them relief help.
Now, he’ll be on standby at Sugar Land as the Astros try and work through some relief issues of their own.
Houston Astros Have Banged-Up Bullpen
Houston has been without its closer, Josh Hader, since Aug. 12 with a left shoulder strain. That left the Astros without a right-hander that had saved 28 games in 29 chances, leading to a spot on the American League All-Star team. Houston has two other pitchers on the 15-day injured list — Bennett Sousa and John Rooney, the latter of which was just moved to the 15-day IL.
With those injuries, Houston turned to an old friend earlier this month, signing former closer Ryan Pressly after he was DFA’ed and released by the Chicago Cubs. The Astros have also, at least temporarily, moved starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the bullpen.
The rest of the bullpen includes Bryan Abreu, Bryan King, Kaleb Ort, Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos and AJ Blubaugh.
Matt Bowman’s Career
Bowman was drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Princeton. He made his Major League debut in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals and spent three seasons with the franchise. He ended up in Cincinnati in 2019. He had to have Tommy John surgery in 2020, signed a two-year minor league deal with the New York Yankees while he recovered and didn’t surface again in the Majors until 2023, when he pitched in three games with the Yankees.
In 2024, he pitched with four different franchises — the Minnesota Twins, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Orioles. With the Orioles, he put together a nice stretch, as he went 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 15.2 innings, striking out 18 and walking six.
For his MLB career he is 8-14 with a 4.38 ERA in 231 games, all but one in relief. He has 194 career strikeouts and 83 walks in 240.2 innings. He compiled most of his numbers with the Cardinals.